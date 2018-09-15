Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The site of a proposed new childcare centre for West Ballina.
The site of a proposed new childcare centre for West Ballina. Google
Council News

$2.7m childcare centre proposal touted for town

Liana Turner
by
15th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LONG-vacant site could have new life in the form of a childcare centre.

A development application has this week been lodged to Ballina Shire Council for the $2.7 million facility at 27-37 Kalinga St, behind River St in West Ballina.

The DA was lodged by town planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle, on behalf of Calardu Ballina, on Wednesday.

The proposal would have room for 140 children and would comprise 1071 square metres of floor area, with 1081 square metres of outdoor play area.

The plans include nine individual rooms for "age specific child groupings" a "dedicated cot room" for younger children, a commercial kitchen and laundry facilities.

According to the DA, the centre - located between The Good Guys and Park View Funeral Home - would employ 32 full time equivalent staff and would require 35 car parking spaces.

A pre-DA lodgement meeting was held in May, involving a town planner, engineer and architect working for the applicant and Ballina Shire Council staff.

Among key issues identified in the meeting was 2.1 metre high acoustic fencing planned for the River St side, which would be contrary to the council's Development Control Plan.

Stacked parking and vehicular access were also raised as concerns, and the planning company lodged a revised plan to accompany the application.

They have planned, also, to split the existing block in two, to create a new strata lot alongside the centre.

This would be subject to a separate development application.

ballina shire council calardu ballina childcare centres northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    premium_icon States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    Education BANNING students’ access to mobile phones during class received broad agreement at a meeting of the nation’s education ministers yesterday.

    Licences proposed for nude beach

    premium_icon Licences proposed for nude beach

    Lifestyle NUDISTS could be forced to pay for skinny dipping licences.

    Bears, Royals to turn it on on grand final stage

    premium_icon Bears, Royals to turn it on on grand final stage

    Hockey YOUR ultimate one-stop shop for GHA mens grand finals.

    DREAM RUN: Greyhound couple's chance in a million

    premium_icon DREAM RUN: Greyhound couple's chance in a million

    Greyhounds STAINES family rejoice after prized runner earns semi-finals hope.

    Local Partners