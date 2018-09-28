28 days to go...

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Geoff Harvey

Title: Red & Dog (trumpet), 2017, 76 x 136cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

OVER his 40+ year career Sydney artist Geoff Harvey has appeared in numerous group exhibitions in Australia, England and USA including Sculpture by the Sea in Sydney.

His practice moves across the disciplines of painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, collage, assemblage and sculpture. He has exhibited widely in Australia including 50 solo shows and has won numerous art prizes including the $20,000 Gallipoli Art Award in 2012.

He is represented by the Robin Gibson Gallery in Sydney and his work appears in collections in Australia and internationally, including Art Gallery NSW, National Gallery of Australia and Parliament House.

In his JADA entry he features fellow artist and former Mental As Anything member Reg Mombassa and one of his favourite symbols, the dog. The work pays tribute to Reg's band Dog Trumpet that he fronts along with his brother Peter O'Doherty.