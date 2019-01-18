28 drink, drug drivers caught on Sunshine Coast roads

Twenty-eight people were caught driving drink or drug affected on the Sunshine Coast.

Twenty-eight people were caught driving drink or drug affected on the Sunshine Coast. Jesper Wittorff

TWENTY-EIGHT people were caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Sunshine Coast roads in the past week.

Elizabeth Kate Schenk, from Chevallum, was caught with a blood alcohol level of 0.21 at Kiels Mountain.

She was fined $1000 and was disqualified for driving for eight months.

Eleven drivers were caught driving drug-affected, and the highest fine for that offence was $450 for a NSW driver at Palmview.

28 people caught drink, drug driving on Sunshine Coast roads

Maroochydore Magistrates Court January 11 to 16:

John Alexanda Ebbels, 54, of Maryborough was caught driving drug affected at Brassall. Ebbels was fined $400 and was disqualified from driving for one month.

Kylie Louise Robinson, 49, of Tyndale, NSW was caught driving drug affected at Palmview. Robinson was fined $450 and was disqualified from driving for two months.

Gareth Brigand Phillips, 47, of Bli Bli recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.131 at Nambour. Phillips was fined $850 and was disqualified from driving for four months.

James Allan Butterworth, 21, of Mooloolah Valley recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.085 at Kuluin. Butterworth was fined $750 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Daniel William Neville, 22, of Wurtulla recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.06 at Sippy Downs. Neville was fined $450 and was disqualified from driving for four months.

Paul Carr, 30, of Maroochydore recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.081 at Maroochydore. Carr was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for two months, with no conviction recorded.

Kane Michael Reeves, 19, of Parrearra recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.137 at Bokarina. Reeves was fined $600 and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Sarah Louise Lovering, 35, of Coolum Beach recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.063 at Maroochydore. Lovering was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for four months.

Corey Gavin Gray, 28, of Mountain Creek recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.151 at Mountain Creek. Gray was fined $600 and was disqualified from driving for eight months, with no conviction recorded.

Matthew John Murphy, 41, of Maroochydore recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.105 at Maroochydore. Murphy was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Miles Damien Johnson, 18, of Nambour recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.129 at Diddillibah. Johnson was fined $400 and was disqualified from driving for four months.

David Keith Gibbs, 52, of Diddillibah recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.062 at Diddillibah. Gibbs was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Elizabeth Kate Schenk, 50, of Chevallum recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.21 at Kiels Mountain. Schenk was fined $1000 and was disqualified from driving for eight months.

Sarah Louise Wiggins, 40, of Bli Bli was caught driving drug affected at Pacific Paradise. Wiggins was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Paul Michael Gerald Savage, 59, of Sippy Downs recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.051 at Maroochydore. Savage was fined $200 and was disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Emma Jane Shand, 32, of Maroochydore recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.086 at Maroochydore. Shand was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for three months, with no conviction recorded.

Melissa Skye Wilson, 33, of Ningi was caught driving drug affected at Mudjimba. Wilson was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for four months, with no conviction recorded.

Mckenzie Paul Graham, 19, of Parrearra was caught driving drug affected at Pacific Paradise. Graham was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for three months, with no conviction recorded.

Harrison Charles Broeren, 19, of Mountain Creek was caught driving drug affected at Maroochydore. Broeren was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for three months, with no conviction recorded.

Steele John Davis, 23, of Buderim recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.09 at Mooloolaba. Davis was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Clifford George McCall, 37, of Verrierdale recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.113 at Alexandra Headland. McCall was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for three months, with no conviction recorded.

Peta Teneal Froeschl-Avis, 26, of Wurtulla was caught driving drug affected at Forest Glen. Froeschal-Avis was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for two months, with no conviction recorded.

Blake Douglas Brydon, 28, of Minyama was caught driving drug affected at Pacific Paradise. Brydon was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Jordan Sedgely Hodges, 18, of Peregian Beach was caught driving drug affected at Coolum Beach. Hodges was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for three months, with no conviction recorded.

Todd Anthony Argent, 29, of Maroochydore was caught driving drug affected at Maroochydore. Argent was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Taylor Charles Hopkins, 23, of Coomera was caught driving drug affected at Upper Coomera. Hopkins was fined $300 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Jill Kate Alroe, 59, of Kiels Mountain recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.099 at Woombye. Alroe was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for two months.

Michael George Victor Graham, 23, of Morningside recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.16 at Mooloolaba. Graham was fined $1000 and was disqualified from driving for nine months.