Lewis Brennan_Bullitt and a Target.
Lewis Brennan_Bullitt and a Target. Grafton Regional Gallery
Art & Theatre

29 days to go...

Lesley Apps
by
27th Sep 2018 5:30 PM
The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Lewis Brennan

Title/details: Bullitt and a Target (Coffee Van in Noosa) 2018, 100 x 150cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

'Lew' Brennan practises his art from his farm's studio in the small town of Cooran, Queensland.

Painting and drawing from the day he could hold a pencil and selling art by the time he was a teenager, his passion for realism predates the American Super Realist genre, a school that captured his attention at a time when Australia was fixated on abstraction and representational styles. He has been committed to his own form of realism in his art throughout his career.

Describing his art as Surruralism, Brennan has been represented by numerous galleries throughout his career and has won a number of prizes for his work despite his reluctance to enter, considering "art as not a competition but rather a passion.” His art explores the landscape and the people that surround his everyday - a reflection of surviving, breathing and observing the rural life. Horses are a favourite subject as is still life in suburbia which is the subject of his JADA entry.

Grafton Daily Examiner

