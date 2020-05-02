Kmart has released an affordable appliance to assist with the preparation of Australia’s favourite bakery treat, the humble sausage roll.

If you're a fan of taste.com.au, you'll know that we love pie makers.

We make desserts, sausage rolls and everything in our favourite and affordable appliance from Kmart. Aside from air fryers, it's the handiest appliance we've come across in a while.

Today, we're happy to report that along with the family pie maker which came out last year, there's a new member of the Kmart pie maker family: the sausage roll maker.

Available in stores as of this week, the sausage roll maker retails at $29.

Designed with non-stick plates, the sausage roll maker has four compartments and will help you make sausage rolls with ease.

Fans of the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia Facebook group were overjoyed by the news.

"Ohhh yes I need this in my life," one commented.

"A must have in any kitchen," said another.

It's already sold out online, so you'll have to go in store to get this one.

Be quick!

This article originally appeared on taste.com.au and was reproduced here with permission.

Originally published as $29 Kmart gadget flying off shelves