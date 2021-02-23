$2M BOOST: Myer family’s generous program for Clarence community

The Yugilbar Foundation is providing $2m for grants across our community

There’s nothing like the knowledge of a local to know what’s needed to get a community back on its feet.

That’s the opinion of Natalie Egleton, the CEO of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, who is about to enter into a partnership with philanthropists the Myer family.

Their connection will give $2m to give rural and regional communities in the Clarence Valley and surrounding regions in Northern New South Wales a much-needed boost.

Ms Egleton said the money will be invested across the region over a three-year period, through multi-year and one-off grants. Priority will be given to projects that are optimistic and forward-looking, led by locally-based community groups and not-for-profit organisations.

“Like much of rural New South Wales, the Clarence Valley has worked really hard to overcome a long run of persistent challenges, including the 2019-20 bushfires, ongoing drought, and the complexities of COVID-19,” Ms Egleton said.

“This Fund means communities can address the needs that these challenges have created, in ways that make a real difference.

“We have a long history with The Yulgilbar Foundation and look forward to seeing this Fund further strengthen communities in the Clarence Valley and beyond.”

The Yulgilbar Foundation provided $5000 for repairs to the Baryulgil Hall as part of a previous small grants program

The Myer’s have been longtime benefactors of many rural projects throughout the area, with the Yulgilbar Foundation providing funds for small local projects the renewal of the Baryulgil Hall, and larger programs across Australia.

Most recently, they provided $100,000 over three years to assist with programs for the revamped Grafton Regional Gallery.



Community groups and NFPs can apply for the grants through an Expression of Interest (EOI) process.

More details, including the program guidelines and EOI form, are available on FRRR’s website – https://frrr.org.au/funding/the-yulgilbar-foundation-fund/.

