$2m down the drain in council budget blowout

WITH little fanfare, a budget overrun of $2 million was discussed at Clarence Valley Council's corporate governance and works committee meeting on Tuesday.

The huge overspend on the rehabilitation of the former sewage treatment plant sites at Maclean, Townsend and Ilarwill was the result of a change in Environment Protection Authority guidelines on the reuse of human waste or "bio-solids".

Council Water Cycle manager Greg Mashiah explained the State Government "moved the goalposts" when sampling for the chemical PFAS was required midway through the contract with Ledonne Constructions, tasked with cleaning up the sites.

The chemical PFAS has been used since the 1950s in items such as stain remover, non stick cookware and, most notably, firefighting foam, and there have been environmental and health concerns over the compound which does not break down.

After bio-solids from all three sites contained trace amounts of PFAS, Mr Mashiah said council staff had been unable to get a response from the EPA regarding when they would make a determination on whether or not the waste could be re-used.

"When advice was not received in the first week of October and the EPA indicated the timeframe was unknown, beneficial reuse was not considered a viable option for managing the bio-solids from the three former STPs," he said.

As Ledonne were entitled to delay costs of $3067.27 per day, Mr Mashia said - as outlined in the November 20, 2018 council meeting - "the main risk is considered a delay in commencing biosolids management. To manage this delay risk, the contractor has been directed to transport the biosolids from the three former STPs to landfill."

The report also stated "a budget variation of this magnitude will not have an adverse impact on the performance of the sewer fund".