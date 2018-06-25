$2mil investment a show of faith in regional economy

Grafton Hyundai dealer principal Michael Anstee says the $2 million showroom investment is a show of confidence in the region's economy.

A GRAFTON motor dealer's $2-million new showroom is a show of confidence in the region's infrastructure boom, says dealer principal Michael Anstee.

Mr Anstee said Grafton Hyundai's decision to open a showroom in Grafton shows confidence in the city's future.

He said Grafton was moving ahead quickly, with business confidence bolstered by multi-million dollar infrastructure investment.

"The $2-million investment is an expression of confidence in the future of Grafton, on the back of the major infrastructure projects that have been going on,” Mr Anstee said.

Mr Anstee said Hyundai's confidence in Grafton was particularly reinforced by construction of Australia's largest prison, and creation of 600 permanent ongoing staff jobs.

"That in itself is a big injection for the local economy,” he said.

"Who knows what investment and spending families may bring ... there's a tangible and lasting impact on our community - a highly positive one.”

Mr Anstee said construction of the showroom also supported local jobs with the Grafton Motor Group awarding the building contract to local company Nanobuild and Grafton's Darryl Smith contracted for the electrical work.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said it was great to see how Grafton was reaping the benefits of the New South Wales Government's public infrastructure investment including the new jail, Pacific Highway upgrade, and new Grafton Bridge.

"This public investment is delivering opportunities for local businesses and creating jobs for locals,” he said.

"Local retailers are enjoying additional customers and businesses are benefiting through the provision of labour and supplies.”

Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Justin James agreed that major infrastructure spending had boosted business confidence.