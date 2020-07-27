Menu
Police are investigating after a two-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted at a play centre in western Sydney.
Crime

2yo girl sexually assaulted at play centre

by Phoebe Loomes
27th Jul 2020 2:02 PM

Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a toddler at a play centre in western Sydney yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Lollipop's Playland and Cafe on Mulgoa Rd in Penrith about 12.20pm on Sunday after a two-year-old girl was found injured.

Officers were told the girl's mum was looking for her for some time before she was found by a member of the public in a store room in the play centre.

Nepean Police Officers established a crime scene. The matter has now been referred to the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes squad who launched an investigation into the incident.

The toddler was at Lollipop's Playland and Cafe in Penrith when she was sexually assaulted.
Initial inquiries suggest the girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at the centre.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact police - particularly anyone at the play centre yesterday who noticed suspicious behaviour.

Lollipop's Playland and Cafe said in a Facebook post it would remain closed today and would reopen tomorrow.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Crime Stoppers online.

Police will provide an update later today when they appeal for information into the assault.

alleged sexual assault child crime

