30 JOBS: New contract boosts Clarence industry

Harwood Marine has signed a new contract to build a 45m passenger/cargo vessel which will create about 30 new jobs.

Harwood Marine has signed a new contract to build a 45m passenger/cargo vessel which will create about 30 new jobs.

UP TO 30 new jobs will be created in the Clarence Valley marine industry after Harwood Marine signed a contract to build a vessel valued over $10 million.

The Lower Clarence based boat building company announced it had signed a contract for the project with Queensland-based shipping company Fordico.

According to Harwood Marine managing director Ross Roberts, construction of the 45m passenger/cargo landing craft utility vessel will create about 30 new jobs for a range of trades, and other industries.

“Harwood Marine is working closely with the Clarence Valley Council, and the NSW and Federal members Chris Gulaptis and Kevin Hogan, in a co-ordinated effort to ensure the required skills are developed in the region, creating employment and boosting the local economy with new business opportunities in the marine industry,” Mr Roberts said.

“The vessel designed by Periscope Naval Architects will be a unique construction combination of steel hull and aluminium superstructure, with passenger capacity of 200 persons, as well as a car deck that can accommodate 9 x 12m trucks with 4.6m bridge clearance under the accommodation.”

The shipyard has a number of other construction projects in progress, including a large commercial fish factory vessel, Lilli M, which processes whiting for the Australian supermarkets, a port utility vessel Ausport Diamond for running mooring lines to large ships in Sydney and a new aluminium Search and Rescue vessel for Marine Rescue Jervis Bay.