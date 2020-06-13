Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harwood Marine has signed a new contract to build a 45m passenger/cargo vessel which will create about 30 new jobs.
Harwood Marine has signed a new contract to build a 45m passenger/cargo vessel which will create about 30 new jobs.
News

30 JOBS: New contract boosts Clarence industry

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jun 2020 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO 30 new jobs will be created in the Clarence Valley marine industry after Harwood Marine signed a contract to build a vessel valued over $10 million.

The Lower Clarence based boat building company announced it had signed a contract for the project with Queensland-based shipping company Fordico.

According to Harwood Marine managing director Ross Roberts, construction of the 45m passenger/cargo landing craft utility vessel will create about 30 new jobs for a range of trades, and other industries.

“Harwood Marine is working closely with the Clarence Valley Council, and the NSW and Federal members Chris Gulaptis and Kevin Hogan, in a co-ordinated effort to ensure the required skills are developed in the region, creating employment and boosting the local economy with new business opportunities in the marine industry,” Mr Roberts said.

“The vessel designed by Periscope Naval Architects will be a unique construction combination of steel hull and aluminium superstructure, with passenger capacity of 200 persons, as well as a car deck that can accommodate 9 x 12m trucks with 4.6m bridge clearance under the accommodation.”

The shipyard has a number of other construction projects in progress, including a large commercial fish factory vessel, Lilli M, which processes whiting for the Australian supermarkets, a port utility vessel Ausport Diamond for running mooring lines to large ships in Sydney and a new aluminium Search and Rescue vessel for Marine Rescue Jervis Bay.

clarence development clarence jobs fordico harwood marine marine industry new jobs ross roberts
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rex fallout deepens as councillor slapped with code breach

        premium_icon Rex fallout deepens as councillor slapped with code breach

        News 'I answer to the community of the Clarence Valley': Showdown expected as councillor remains steadfast in face of calls for public apology.

        ABOVE BOARD: DPI responds to boat claims

        premium_icon ABOVE BOARD: DPI responds to boat claims

        News Department sets the record straight on speeding Fisheries vessel at Palmers...

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN

        Clarence road relief could be double-edged sword

        premium_icon Clarence road relief could be double-edged sword

        News Labor points to past plans as evidence councils will lose grant funding