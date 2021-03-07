30+ PHOTOS: All the latest from big weekend of cricket

Action in LCCA first grade between Harwood and Yamba at Barry Watts Oval.

It’s almost time for the deciders, and with a few grounds washed out, each competition result across the Clarence Valley would have an impact on their respective ladders this weekend.

In the Lower Clarence Cricket Association finals, the major semi-final between Lawrence and United was called off, with Lawrence progressing through to the final.

The minor semi-final between Yamba and Harwood was transferred from Iluka into Barry Watts, and it was a close match between the two to see who would face United next week.

Yamba won the contest by 13 runs off the back of a patient 29 by middle-order batsman Rob Vincent, and an all-round performance by captain Laurie Urquhart.

Opening the batting, Urquhart dominated the early strike to hit 20 from 27 balls, and then backed up with the ball to take the last four wickets and seal the win with four overs remaining.

For Harwood, they were in a better position to win at 2/52, but the loss of 4/2 in the middle made the job more difficult.

Matt Young came in the middle of the carnage and played a lone hand at the end, scoring 30 from 47 balls, but ran out of partners as Urquhart finished the match.

In the Clarence River Cricket Association, both matches are delicately poised as they head into their second day.

Brothers were in trouble half way through their innings at 5/81, but innings from Jamie Firth (83) and Sean Walters (43) righted the ship, with both hitting freely to all parts of Ellem Oval towards the end.

Action in CRCA premier league between Brothers and South Services at Ellem Oval.

Chris Cleaver was the best of the South Services bowlers taking 3/44 from 20 overs, and Brothers declared their innings 45 minutes before the close at 8/205.

In fading light, South Services lost Dylan Cleaver to a run out, and Andrew Kinnane had Joseph Pigg caught to leave Souths at 2/31.

At Ulmarra Showground, a dominant performance by Tucabia/Copmanhurst opening bowlers Brad Chard (4/15) and Taine Riley (3/23) scuttling Easts/Westlawn for 88 in 35 overs.

For Easts/Westlawn, only Jacob Ellis provided resistance, scoring 33, and contributing to a 38 run partnership.

However, the first innings points will rely on some lower-order mettle from Tucabia/Copmanhurst as they finished the day at 6/57.

Derek Woods remains not out on 10, and Matt Pigg (11) and Tim Bultitude were the only others to reach double figures in the chase.

The wickets fell as opening bowlers Nathan Blanch and Shannon Connor bowled a mammoth 15 over spell each, with Connor keeping it tight ending with figures of 1/11 from his 15 overs.

Action in CRCA premier league between Easts/Westlawn and Tucabia/Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Oval.

Blanch reaped the spoils of the effort, taking 4/36 from his 15 overs, with Ethan Munro taking the wicket to end the day’s play.

In the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League match at Harwood, Sawtell took on Harwood in a match that was washed out last week due to rain.

Batting first Sawtell were in early trouble at 2/9, but captain Richie Gallichan soon righted the innings.

Gallichan seized on anything short of a length and top scored with 46, alongside first drop Alec Baldwin who scored 28.

Trent Dierick continued the onslaught for Sawtell, scoring 45, and Sawtell finished their 40 overs at 9/183.

It was a good innings work for Harwood wicketkeeper Hayden McMahon, who stood up to the stumps for much of the innings, taking three stumpings, including that of Dierick off the bowling of Hayden Ensbey (2/29)

Action in NCCC Premier League between Harwood and Sawtell at Harwood Oval. Photos: Adam Hourigan

In Harwood’s innings, opener Nathan Ensbey stood tall, top scoring with 57, but found little help, with the side three wickets down for 4.

Ben McMahon and Sean McFarlane both scored 19, but it was too late and were bowled out for 118.

Opening bowler Jack Horseman did the damage at the top of the order, finishing with 5/23.