Josh Perry uses the space in the GHA under-16 hockey grand final between Barbs Kookaburras and Sailors Grafton Air on Brent Livermore Field.
Hockey

30+ photos from Grafton junior hockey grand final day

Mitchell Keenan
by
7th Sep 2019 6:42 PM
HOCKEY:

Grafton Hockey Association played host to another day of junior grand finals today and there were some thrills and spills as teams tasted victory or sat humble in defeat.

The girls got the day started with three incredibly close encounters ending in two separate penalty shout-outs. More on the girls grand finals here.

The boys were up next and the games that followed were graced with 12 goals across three matches as teams found their rhythm and attacked the net.

There was one very special finals run that was completed by City Bears B&S Kitchens after an up-and-down year. More on the boys grand finals here.

Were you on the fields for junior grand final day?

See if we caught you in our huge gallery below.

Grafton Daily Examiner

