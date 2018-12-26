How you can score a $30 ticket to Bluesfest today

BLUESFEST BOUND: Crowd favourites Vintage Trouble are back for the 30th anniversary Bluesfest.

BLUESFEST BOUND: Crowd favourites Vintage Trouble are back for the 30th anniversary Bluesfest. Kevin Bull

Update 10.30am, December 26: BLUESFEST Byron Bay started a surprise sale offering heavily discounted tickets.

"Hey Bluesfesters! To celebrate our 30th Anniversary, we're offering tickets for just $30. Valid from 26 Dec - 31 Dec," read the social media post published on Monday.

The terms and conditions page on the festival's wesbite stated that the promotion commenced at 9am yesterday on Wednesday 26th December 2019and will close on Friday, December 31, at 11.59pm.

"Every 30th three or five-day event ticket will be sold at $30," the site stated.

But in order to get the discount, punters will still be asked to pay full price tickets at the point of sale.

"Patrons will pay full price and be refunded the balance due to the payment method used to process the transaction," the terms and conditions page explained.

Winners will have their refunds processed between Monday, January 7, 2019 and Friday, January 18, 2019.

Refunds will be made onto the purchaser's original payment method.

"The winners may be announced on the Bluesfest website and other communication channels and will be contacted via email to let them know," according to the festival's website.

DEAL: The Bluesfest ad offering $30 tickets from Boxing Day appeared on Facebook today. Facebook

Last week, the festival confirmed American rocker Jack White will bring his reunited Saboteurs, known outside of Australia as The Raconteurs, to the 30th anniversary event in April next year.

This will be the first time The Saboteurs have played in Australia and they will be armed with their first new music in 10 years when they close out the festival on Easter Monday.

The line up also includes names such as Jack Johnson, Iggy Pop, Ben Harper, Paul Kelly, Norah Jones, Julia Stone, Mavis Staples and Kasey Chambers.

Normally, the only full price tickets at $30 in the Bluesfest ticketing page is a single day camping ticket for a child.

A full-price three-day festival ticket for an adult costs $480, and a five-day pass is $650.

Bluesfest Byron Bay will be held on April 18 to 22, 2019.

Update 5pm: Bluesfest Byron Bay has confirmed it will be selling $30 tickets to the 2019 festival to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Of course, there is a catch.

To celebrate their 30th Anniversary Celebration for the 2019 Easter festival, they will be offering everyone the chance to purchase three and five day-tickets Tickets for just $30... to one in ever 30 ticket buyers.

"From 9am Boxing Day until 11.59pm on 31 December, we're giving away every 30th ticket for just $30!!" a special message to their members reads.

This means that for every 30 people who buy three and five-day tickets to Bluesfest 2019, one buyer, the 30th one, will get a $30 price tag at the end of their online transaction.

"So it's just like you've travelled all the way back in time to our first Bluesfest in the 90's!

Original story: BLUESFEST Byron Bay has announced a surprise ticket sale from Boxing Day via social media, but details of the promotion remain a mystery.

The ad was published on Facebook today, and is called Turn Back Time! 90s prices are back!

It offers $30 tickets.

"Hey Bluesfesters! To celebrate our 30th Anniversary, we're offering tickets for just $30. Valid from 26 Dec - 31 Dec" the sponsored post reads.

It's unclear whether the ad was uploaded in error before the promotion commenced.

There is also no information on the Facebook ad in regards to what type of ticket is offered for $30.

The ad is meant to link music lovers to a special page on Bluesfest's website, but since it's not Boxing Day yet, the 'Book Now' button link only takes online punters to Bluesfest's home page.

The $30 number refers to Bluesfest 2019 being the 30th version of the music event.

At the moment, the only tickets at $30 in the Bluesfest ticketing page is a single day camping ticket for a child.

A single day festival ticket for an adult at the moment is sold for $200.

Bluesfest was contacted for comment.