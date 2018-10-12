Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vehicle had shifted into opposing lane and collided with a truck, police say.
Vehicle had shifted into opposing lane and collided with a truck, police say.
News

30 tourists injured in German bus crash

12th Oct 2018 9:41 AM

A BUS carrying over 30 tourists from Australia, Canada and the United States crashed into a truck filled with car tires near Heidelberg, Germany  yesterday, leaving nine people seriously injured, local police said.

Five rescue helicopters and seven ambulances raced to the scene in the small southwestern town of Hockenheim, about 20 km from Heidelberg, to carry off injured passengers, a police spokesman said. He said the road was shut for several hours.

Reports suggest there are four critical passengers and nine seriously injured.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

More to come

bus crash canada editors picks germany australia heidelberg

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Motorcycle involved in Pacific Hwy crash

    BREAKING: Motorcycle involved in Pacific Hwy crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Two ambulance vehicles, two tow trucks and multiple police currently on the scene.

    • 12th Oct 2018 9:40 AM
    No 'gun nation' plan for Clarence, says Cansdell

    premium_icon No 'gun nation' plan for Clarence, says Cansdell

    Politics 'I won't be telling anyone who to preference'

    • 12th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Units approved despite height breach

    premium_icon Units approved despite height breach

    Council News Plans to revamp the Convent Hotel property

    Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    premium_icon Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    News Organ donation helps family grieve loss

    Local Partners