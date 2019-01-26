Menu
HONOURED: Marcia and Harry Le Busque are grateful to be recipients of the Australian fire service medal.
30 years of fire service recognised

26th Jan 2019 7:05 AM

MARCIA and Harry Le Busque's eyes filled with tears as soon as they started talking about their time with the Trenayr Bushfire Brigade.

The brigade has been a huge part of the couple's life since they made the move up to the Clarence Valley 30 years ago.

Mrs Le Busque said she was dumbfounded that the couple both received Australian fire service medals.

"It's really special. I can't recollect a husband and wife getting an AFSM together,” she said.

From the moment they arrived in the valley the couple started going to meetings.

"I thought this is alright, and we've gone back for 30 years since,” Mr Le Busque said.

After their own home burnt down they found helping others going through the same experience helped their own healing.

Mr Le Busque, brigade president and Mrs Le Busque, brigade treasurer, have retired from firefighting but still put in plenty of hours in organising fundraising and social events.

Their advice to up-and-coming RFS volunteers is that everybody has something to give.

"I wish people realised they don't have to be a fire fighter to be in a brigade,” Mrs Le Busque said.

