300 bread rolls a day fuels the fire effort

AN URGE to do more led this volunteer to start preparing hundreds of lunches.

"I belong the Ashby brigade and we weren't going out to many fires and there wasn't a lot to do.” volunteer Stephanye Holden said.

"So I decided to join the catering team - there is a lot to do!”

Now captain of the RFS catering team, Ms Holden has been coordinating efforts to feed the hundreds of volunteers out working on the front line.

Heading into Coles first thing in the morning, the team fill trolleys full of food to take back and prepare over 150 meals, but as Ms Holden explains, it can sometimes be a challenge.

"We usually have about four shopping trolleys between the two and we are not terrifically strong and the other day we had the forestry strike team from Bathurst run over,” she said.

"They could see we were struggling a bit and they helped us out and packed our D-max up. It was fabulous - they were lovely.”

Ms Holden was also thankful to all the people in the community who had been helping out by donating food and helping them out in the kitchen.

"A couple of young mums out at Copmanhurst have been setting up tables to feed the troops as they go past. It is just lovely.” she said.

