Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PURE MAGIC: Ashton Slattery at the Westlawn parade.
PURE MAGIC: Ashton Slattery at the Westlawn parade. Adam Hourigan
People and Places

300+ PHOTOS: Westlawn's big book week parade

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Aug 2019 7:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS one of the biggest book week parades in the Clarence Valley, and after many nights of planning, paper mache and litres of hot glue, the students of Westlawn Public School strutted their stuff for Book Week.

Showing off their love of reading through dressing up as their favourite characters, it's clear that Harry Potter is still a clear favourite among the young readers.

Comics haven't lost their touch, with superheroes crashing through as another fan favourite.

And for once, you didn't have to wonder Where Wally was, he was everywhere, his well-known stripes part of every class parade.

The Daily Examiner's photographer Adam Hourigan was there to capture the dressup, and has created a huge 300+ photo gallery of the kids in costume.

Click through the amazing galleries to see if anyone you knew is flashing their best smile as they took their turn in the parade.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Councillors' vote puts speeding drivers on notice

    premium_icon Councillors' vote puts speeding drivers on notice

    Council News Keeping drivers on Yamba streets down to a safe speed will lead to some costly expenditure.

    Essential Energy workers praised for campaign

    premium_icon Essential Energy workers praised for campaign

    News 182 jobs saved from the axe put down to workers fighting back

    Art battle set to light up festival

    premium_icon Art battle set to light up festival

    News Cars and art collide at a bumper Motorfest 2019

    'What are you doing at my girlfriend's house?'

    premium_icon 'What are you doing at my girlfriend's house?'

    Crime Grafton man sentenced in District Court