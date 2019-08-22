300+ PHOTOS: Westlawn's big book week parade

IT IS one of the biggest book week parades in the Clarence Valley, and after many nights of planning, paper mache and litres of hot glue, the students of Westlawn Public School strutted their stuff for Book Week.

Showing off their love of reading through dressing up as their favourite characters, it's clear that Harry Potter is still a clear favourite among the young readers.

Comics haven't lost their touch, with superheroes crashing through as another fan favourite.

And for once, you didn't have to wonder Where Wally was, he was everywhere, his well-known stripes part of every class parade.

The Daily Examiner's photographer Adam Hourigan was there to capture the dressup, and has created a huge 300+ photo gallery of the kids in costume.

Click through the amazing galleries to see if anyone you knew is flashing their best smile as they took their turn in the parade.

