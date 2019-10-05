300+ PICS: Our best photos from 2019 for every Group 2 club

OUR BEST PHOTOS: We've gone through all our photos of the 2019 Group 2 season and come up with our best shots from every club.

WITH plenty of buzz around for this weekend's NRL Grand Final, we thought we'd assemble a massive collection of our best photos from the 2019 Group 2 season.

Our first gallery is the highlights of the Grafton Ghosts' season, and what a year it was.

Fans of the club will remember their 68-6 grand final victory for a long time.

Next up is the Coffs Harbour Comets, who had a brilliant regular season as they collected the minor premiership but ultimately fell short in the big dance.

The men in the red and gold will be back big and better in 2020 no doubt.

Sawtell Panthers overcame some wobbly wheels late in the regular season to go on a great run in the finals.

Here's some of their highlights from 2019.

The South Grafton Rebels had another competitive year in 2019 as they once again qualified for the finals.

Here's some of what they got up to during their campaign.

The Macksville Sea Eagles only qualified for the finals with a win in the last game of the home and away season in a memorable victory.

The 2018 grand finalists are looking good for the future, with the club's under-18 side also winning the premiership after an undefeated year.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses were the unfortunate team to just miss out on finals this year after a heartbreaking loss in the last round.

Though 2019 still marked a great return to Group 2 footy.

This year was one to forget for the Orara Valley Axemen, but the club from Coramba will no doubt be planning their return to finals this off season.

Here's a look at their 2019.

The Bellingen Magpies also made their return to Group 2 first grade this season.

Their season highlight came in February after an incredible match against the Australian Army Thunder.