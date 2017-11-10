Menu
$3,000 donation for a good cause

Natalie White and James King.
Natalie White and James King. Maclean Bowling Club

Maclean Bowling Club's bartender Natalie White was offered a donation of $3000 to chop her locks off by one of the club's regular patron James King as part of her U.G.L.Y Bartender Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser.

"I didn't think she would do it as we are always joking around and having a bit of fun and I dared her to do it and she did!" James said.

"It all goes to a great cause as well."

The club's staff raised $3950 towards the cause from the fundraiser night which includes James donation of $3000 plus another $500 was donated on the night by various members of the club for Natalie to chop her locks.

Local hairdresser Tara Mooney helped with the chop. The remaining money was raised by a raffle and barefoot bowls held that night..

The Maclean Bowling Club is still fundraising and is looking forward to giving the money to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Topics:  clarence events leukaemia foundation u.g.l.y bartender

Grafton Daily Examiner
