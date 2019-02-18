$30,000 grant revitalises out-of-school and vacation care

COOKING UP A STORM: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Early Childhood Education Sarah Mitchell have some fun in the new kitchen with children in St Joseph's Primary School's revitalised out of school care facility.

A GRANT of $30,000 from the NSW Government has helped to revitalise the out-of-school hours and vacation-care facility at St Joseph's Primary School Maclean.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis and the Minister for Early Childhood Education, Sarah Mitchell, popped into the school on Tuesday to inspect the much improved space.

"This service is critical to hard working families in and around Maclean so it's great to see the NSW Government has been able to lend a hand and bring the building up to scratch,” he said.

"The money has been well spent with freshly painted walls, the installation of a new kitchen/fridge, an airconditioner, improved flooring, including a wet area, new windows and landscaping.

Ms Mitchell praised St Joseph's for its hard work, and for applying for a grant under the $20 million Before and After School Care Fund.

"As a mother of two young daughters I understand that every family has different childcare needs in different stages of their life, and it is often stressful to coordinate,” Ms Mitchell said.

"I know that working families require flexibility with their childcare and this program will deliver more flexibility to more parents across the region.”

"Between March 2015 and January 2019 the NSW Government has created more than 60,000 before and after school care places across NSW.”

Families wanting to utilise the service should contact the school on 66452340.