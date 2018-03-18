Menu
UPGRADE: Nathaniel, Alexander and Noah with MP Chris Gulaptis at St Joseph's Primary School .
Ebony Stansfield
News

$30,000 in funding awarded to St Josephs's Primary School

18th Mar 2018 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM

A $30,000 grant has been secured for St Joseph's Primary School to boost its after-school care and vacation care service.

The grant from the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government will revitalise the existing facility and improve indoor and outdoor amenities.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was at the school to make the announcement on Friday.

"This service is critical to hardworking parents in and around Maclean so it's great the NSW Government is able to lend a hand," he said.

"We are a pretty close-knit community here in my hometown of Maclean and a lot of people worked hard to make this happen. Congratulations all round," he said.

Primary school principal Dale Layland said the grant would make a huge difference.

"It will give us more space. There is going to be some indoor and outdoor learning spaces," he said.

"It will be more attractive to welcome new families using the service and for the existing families.

"Imagine this room with 30 to 35 students. We are going to be opening up the wall to make more space."

A group of local sub-contractors dudded out of $7.5million welcome the deputy PM going into bat for them.

Red Cross program to secure blood supply

TUCABIA will now feature in all three CRCA grand finals.

HONEYBROOK and Ensbey make Brothers pay with the willow.

