300KM JOY RIDE: More charges expected for teen offenders

The four Bundy teens that were involved in the 300km highway joy ride from Bundaberg to Caboolture on Sunday are assisting police with their investigations.

A BUNDABERG teenager who led police on an erratic highway chase for more than 300km from Gympie to Caboolture will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

It will be alleged the 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel when a truck, reported stolen from a Bundaberg North business and later used in a petrol drive-off, led police on a 300km chase along the Bruce Highway on Sunday.

The petrol theft was reported about 3.40pm at Gin Gin, after which the Mazda Rigid was later spotted at Sandy Creek Eureka. However, despite attempts, police were unable to intercept the truck.

Some hours later, police spotted the truck being driven erratically on the Bruce Highway near Gympie.

Once again, officers attempted to intercept the truck, but the driver refused to stop.

At the Caboolture exit at Old Toorbul Point Rd, the chase took a sudden turn when police deployed a tyre deflation device. The truck hit a telegraph pole 2km later, bringing power lines down with it.

Police will allege the 15-year-old driver of the truck fled on foot after the collision, triggering a ground, dog squad and helicopter search.

Thirty minutes later, a 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, who were passengers in the truck during the chase, were taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Bundaberg acting officer in charge Detective Sergeant Trish Applebee said police believed the young offenders were not related to each other but were associates.

The boy who was allegedly behind the wheel will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act for wilful damage, stealing, enter with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evade police.

However, Det Sgt Applebee said given investigations were still ongoing, further charges could still be laid.

"Police are still investigating as to whether the remaining three, who are currently assisting with inquiries, will be charged," she said.

"They've obviously got into a locked area, they gained entry into the premises, got a set of keys and got into the vehicle ... and along the way they would've had to fuel up again ... so there's potential for additional charges."

Det Sgt Applebee said they "were very lucky there's been no fatalities".

"It's concerning they aren't aware they're behind the wheel of a vehicle that could be considered a weapon on the road ... there's just so many factors. Considering none of them had licences, they're age and inexperience, it's alarming," she said.

"The consequences are quite serious for anyone driving on the road at that time. They would not know the driver of a truck on the Bruce Highway is inexperienced."