3200km charity rally due here later this month

Cars taking part in the Mount Coolon to Forrest Beach section in 2017. Red Hot Shotz

DRIVERS competing in an annual charity rally to raise money for disability services are pimping their vehicles for this years bash.

The 2018 Great Endeavour Rally is primed to cross the finish line in Yamba on June 23 after eight days of furious driving fun.

Rally Coordinator Nathan Woolhouse said the rally, now in its 31st year, raises much-needed funds for the not-for-profit disability services provider, Endeavour Foundation.

On June 16, the rally will set off from the sandy beaches of the Gold Coast, crossing the finish line eight days later in beautiful Yamba.

He said during the 3200km "Great Southern Safari” entrants would take on some of outback NSW's toughest tracks and back roads, raising dust, dollars and awareness for disability.

Mr Woolhouse said with more than $10m raised over the years, participants had helped improve the lives of people with disability around Australia.

"Endeavour Foundation offers education, training, employment, accommodation, respite and recreation options for people with disability, particularly intellectual disability, and over the years funds from the rally have supported all of these things,” said Mr Woolhouse.

"And on top of that, there are the thousands of dollars we spend in the regional communities we go through along the way.

"However, the rally is also about raising awareness for our cause and our participants are fantastic ambassadors, flying our flag all over the country.

"This year, we've got 130 people in 45 vehicles, including support from the Army, so while it's adventurous, it's also a very safe rally with lots of support.”

Endeavour Foundation supported employee, Jeffery Rogers, from Warwick said he was over the moon that he'd be going on the rally this year.

"When I got the call to say I'd be going on the rally I couldn't believe it,” he said, "I'd been hoping for years to go on the rally and now it's all I can think about.”

The 2018 Great Endeavour Rally departs Macintosh Island on the Gold Coast on Saturday June 16 at 7.30am, stopping at Jennings (June 16), Burren Junction (June 17), Lightning Ridge (June 18), Collerreina Hall (June 19), Ballimore (June 20), Lake Keepit (June 21), Taylors Arm (June 22) and crossing the finish line in Yamba on June 23.