34 teams travel to town for NSW State Hockey Championships

BACK ON FIELD: Jessie McGarvie looks to get a pass away for Grafton during the Hockey NSW Under 13s in last years Field State Championships. Beverly Thomson

HOCKEY: The Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex is gearing up for another New South Wales State Championship on Friday and this time it's the under-13 boys' turn to take to the fields.

Grafton will have two teams competing in the top B1 level and the third tier B3 level facing up against opponents from the Far North Coast all the way down to Canberra between July 5 and 7.

Damien Winters will be coaching the B1 side while Shaun Waite takes charge of the B3 team and Winters was excited for the 34-team tournament to get underway.

"It's always good for the local kids to be able to play at their home ground,” Winters said.

"They'll acquit themselves well, we've got a predominantly young side that will mostly be playing under-13's next year.”

"Like any State Championships, every division will be pretty competitive and you never know what the opposition will be like year to year.”

Winters stating how much the representative competitions can benefit aspiring young stars looking to improve.

"Under-13's is the last real developmental age for representative hockey, anything from now on starts to get pretty hectic” he said.

"The kids get a lot out of it and you notice they start to play with more confidence in the local competition.”

Winters side made it to the semi-finals last year but he just wants to see his young side playing as a team.

"They're all pretty fresh to the under-13's, pretty much 95 per cent of out team last year have gone up to the under-15's but I think they can challenge again,” he said.

"I just want to see them working together in playing with each other as a unit while enjoying themselves at the same time.”