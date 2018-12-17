350 new underground coal jobs for Bowen Basin mine

Recruitment for the new underground mining roles is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

A PARTNERSHIP between Fitzroy Australia Resources and SES Labour Solutions will create hundreds of mining jobs in central Queensland.

The two companies have entered an "innovative partnership" which will have SES deliver training, development and recruitment for the Ironbark coking coal project 35km north-east of Moranbah.

Fitzroy CEO Grant Polwarth said the partnership was expected to "de-risk" the project and generate more than 300 ongoing jobs.

"Employing some 350 new Fitzroy personal is very exciting for our business and the region, it comes with great opportunity and challenge," Mr Polwarth said.

A statement from SES Labour Solutions said half of the 350 jobs were "earmarked" for workers new to mining.

Fitzroy Australia Resources acquired a portfolio of mining, development and exploration projects in 2016 from Vale, a Brazilian mining giant.

Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke said it was "good news" the partnership was looking at people who did not have experience in the sector.

"For them to build a pool of people who will get underground experience instead of getting into a bidding match for those who do is a good opportunity," Ms Rourke said.

"It is a good opportunity to build up that pool of experience."

Ms Rourke said the development would also serve to benefit the Mackay economy through our METS sector.