GREEN THUMBS: Rihana Burnes, Jai Teasdale and Leela Teasdale at the Yamba Public School's edible garden.
GREEN THUMBS: Rihana Burnes, Jai Teasdale and Leela Teasdale at the Yamba Public School's edible garden.
$3500 grant for garden to sprout wings

ebony stansfield
29th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

YOU can't eat money, but you can turn a schools garden bed into an edible garden with a $3500 grant, which is exactly what Yamba Public School is doing.

After receiving a grant from the NSW Environmental Trust's Eco Schools program, the school will see four garden beds re-established with fruit and vegetables, native bush tucker and herbs planted as well as implementing a seed saving program, water tank and waste management system

Yamba Public School counsellor Andrew Allen said the garden gives the children valuable life skills.

"On growing their own food, it's about sustainability, about waste management and how easy it is to grow things,” he said.

In the future he hoped to use the produce from the garden in the canteen and to expand it through the curriculum.

He plans to put plants in seasonally which cater for a "pick and eat”, where the children can pick something straight from the garden and eat it without cooking it.

"At the moment what we have 60 students who put their names down to be a part of the garden club..we have four different groups that we rotate, who garden” he said.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said edible school gardens are a great way to encourage children to not only eat healthier, but care about their natural environment.

"Eco Schools project provide a hands-on curriculum-based, environmental education for students in a creative and engaging way that aims to foster positive changes amongst young people that they can then go on and share with their family and friends,” he said.

"I'm sure the Clarence Valley's home-grown environmental warrior DIRTGIRL would give this project a thumbs up.”

