Man’s $35,000 Esky train steals show at Bathurst

Yes, that’s one hi-tech Esky train stretching well into the distance. Picture: Richard Dobson

WHAT would your better half say if you told her she couldn't park her car in the garage because the space is needed to house your Esky?

Thankfully, Brad Denning's partner, Michelle Branch, is not only supportive of parking the cars outside, she encourages it.

And it's easy to see why when you learn his "mobile" Esky is worth more than $35,000.

Mr Denning has been building his pet project, which is parked on the skyline of the colourful Mount Panorama at the Bathurst 1000, for about nine years.

"It gets bigger every year, but I am running out of space and pulling power," he told The Sunday Telegraph, referring to his 10m-long Esky.

"It has a 40-inch TV at the front with a sound system. Behind it we have 20-inch TVs with PlayStations and simulators attached so we can race each other.

Michelle Branch and Brad Denning find time to race against each other on driving simulators attached to his mobile Esky. Picture: Richard Dobson

"We have another sound system, dry ice Esky, the toolbox is also an Esky and the tap with running water is also used as dry ice for extra cooling.

"Up the back with have another 50-inch TV, a full fridge and a satellite dish for the Foxtel we are watching right now."

Sydneysider Brad Denning named his Esky "Team Bin Racin" because the front motor is built using a bin. He dropped the “G” from “racing” because he doesn’t actually take it on the track.

Mr Denning said all up he had spent more than $35,000, but the cost was of little concern every year when people flocked to the top of the mountain and celebrated his handiwork.

"I've been coming for the last 25 years, but this has been around for the last nine," he said.

"It makes things very easy. We have beer and did a 6.5kg pork roast last night while watching Friday Night Live on Foxtel.

"Tonight, we are doing a beef spit, kebabs and plenty of other good stuff."

It’s safe to say Brad Denning will inspire men across the country with this weapon.

When asked if she was really as enthusiastic about her partner's $35,000 Esky as he was, Ms Branch confirmed with enthusiasm.

"Oh, yes, I really do love it. I couldn't be more supportive," she said.

