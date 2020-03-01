36kg in 8 months: Desan’s inspiring tale

Desan Padayachee, pictured with Page MP Kevin Hogan, has lost 36kg in eight months.

HE WAS one of Grafton’s most recognisable personalities … until recently.

During the past eight months Desan Padayachee has undergone an impressive transformation, shedding 36kg in eight months.

His inspiring story captured the attention of local MP Kevin Hogan, who shared his story this week.

“Desan was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes 8 months ago. Went to a Diabetic Educator and Nutritionist, received advice and has now lost 36kg in 8 months!!!” Mr Hogan said in a social media post.

“Desan’s foremost passion is his wife and daughter. He credits losing 36kgs in 8 months to wanting to be healthy and with his family as long as he can.

He also shared a few other interesting facts about Mr Padayachee’s life before moving to Grafton in 2009 when his wife Misty was pregnant with daughter Paisley.

“Desan was born in South Africa and had not met a white person until he was 12, when he first came to Australia in 1989.”

Mr Padayachee, who has hosted the Queen Crowning Ceremony in recent years, was this week elected senior vice-president on the Jacaranda Festival committee, and is the Criterion Theatre president.

He currently works for disability service provider Aruma, formerly House with No Steps.

“Loves Grafton for the river (fishing), but mainly the friends he has made,” Mr Hogan said. “It was great to catch up with him recently, he has a smile and laugh that are infectious. Thanks for all you do Desan.”