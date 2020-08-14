SEE THE LIST: $37m in buy local goverment tenders on offer

Local government contracts worth more than $37m are up for grabs from this week to supply everything from first-aid kits to mobile libraries. SEE THE LIST.

Local government contracts worth more than $37 million are up for grabs from this week providing Queensland businesses with a much-needed lifeline during COVID-19.

Local Buy tenders will open on 15 August to supply a range of goods and services to Queensland councils, utilities, local and State government owned corporations and large corporate entities.

Now in its 19th year and established by the Local Government Association of Queensland, Local Buy allows businesses to build long-standing relationships across the 77 Queensland council regions.

Local Buy chief executive Peter Mifsud said local governments alone spend $600 million through Local Buy arrangements, allowing local businesses to expand.

Current Local Buy contracts include the supply of everything from personal protection equipment and solar batteries to vehicles and call centre facilities.

"We understand the impact COVID-19 has had on local businesses, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get more work, so that they can get back on their feet sooner, said Mr Mifsud.

Local Buy will provide a boost to SMEs.

"Small-to-medium businesses are the backbone of this country and we want to ensure that local businesses, particularly SMEs, are getting a slice of the local work and projects on offer."

Proterra Group managing director Sean Rice said that more than 50 per cent of business for his project management company comes from Local Buy arrangements.

The Toowoomba-based company provides support for civil infrastructure projects including roads, drainage, flood mitigation, landfills and buildings." "It's really great to be able to get the support from Local Buy and councils," said Mr Rice. "It gives you more stability."

To respond to one of the current tenders available, businesses should visit Local Buy at suppliers.localbuyportal.com. Tenders close on September 8.

CURRENT LIST OF CONTRACTS

Advertising & Media Services

Contract number: BUS260-0417

Current expiry date 31/8/2020

Asset Management Services

Contract number: BUS252-0615

Contract expiry date: 25/09/2020

Bulk Petroleum, Fuel Card Services, Vehicle Car Products, Oils & Lubes

Contract number: NPN1.17

Contract expiry date: 01/02/2021

Business, Finance & Organisational Services

Contract number: BUS272

Contract expiry date: 30/04/2022

Call Centre & Customer Administration Services

Contract name: BUS263-0617

Contract expiry date: 1/05/2021

Chemical Supply

Contract name: BUS277

Contract expiry date: 30/06/2022

Corporate Clothing, Workwear & PPE

Contract name: BUS271

Contract expiry date: 30/06/2021

Engineering and Environmental Consultancy Services

Contract name: BUS262-0317

Contract expiry date: 31/10/2020

Fleet Management

Contract name: LB281

Contract expiry date: 30/05/2022

Hardware, Industrial, Constuction, Electrical

Contract name: NPN1.16

Contract expiry date: 30/06/2021

Human Resources and Employee Services

Contract name: BUS278

Contract expiry date: 30/04/2022

ICT Solutions & Services

Contract name: BUS274

Contract expiry date: 30/06/2021

Industrial Construction Electrical and General Hardware and Materials

Contract name: NPN1.16

Current expiry date: 30/6/2020

Legal Services

Contract name: BUS261-1116

Current expiry date: 31/05/2022

Library Resources (Goods & Services)

Contract name: BUS255-0116

Current expiry date: 17/11/2020

MGB's, Industrial, Static Compactors etc

Contract name: NPN1.11-3

Current expiry date: 31/08/2021

Motor Vehicles

Contract name: BUS233-1112

Current expiry date: 30/03/2021

Office & Stationary

Contract name: BUS258-0816

Current expiry date: 07/02/2021

Open Spaces, Parks, Play, Sport & Recreation

Contract name: BUS267

Current expiry date: 31/10/2021

Pipes, Relining, Pumps, Meters & Precast

Contract name: BUS256-0416

Current expiry date: 30/06/2020

Planning, Surveying, Design & Architectural Services

Contract name: BUS265

Current expiry date: 31/01/2022

Plant Machinery Equipment

Contract name: NPN2.15

Current expiry date: 30/09/2020

Project Management (Construction)

Contract name: BUS254-1215

Current expiry date: 30/06/2020

Project Management Services (Civil Infrastructure)

Contract name: LB279

Current expiry date: 30/06/2023

Recruitment Services - Permanent

Contract name: BUS259-0816(B)

Current expiry date: 14/09/2021

Recruitment Services - Temporary (Vendor Neutral Managed Services)

Contract name: BUS259-0816(A)

Current expiry date: 05/03/2022

Road, Water, Sewerage & Civil Works

Contract name: BUS270

Current expiry date: 30/06/2022

Smart Cities Connected Communities

Contract name: NPN2.18

Current expiry date: 21/07/2021

Solar Systems & Battery Storage

Contract name: BUS257-0516

Current expiry date: 20/09/2021

Spare Parts & Associated Services

Contract name: BUS268

Current expiry date: 30/09/2022

Specialised Trucks and Bodies

Contract name: NPN1.15

Current expiry date: 30/09/2020

Telecommunication Services

Contract name: NPN1.18

Current expiry date: 30/04/2022

Trucks

Contract name: NPN04.13

Current expiry date: 30/09/2020

Tyres, Tubes & Associated Services

Contract name: BUS276

Current expiry date: 30/09/2022

Waste Collection Goods & Services

Contract name: C002/11

Current expiry date: 19/03/2022

Water and Sewerage Products (Pipes, Pumps, Valves, Flow Meters, Concrete & Civil Products)

Contract name: LB283

Current expiry date: 30/06/2022

