39 second pursuit lands man in prison

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 months imprisonment. MaxPixel

IN LESS than one minute, a man's plan to relax by the river was ruined when he engaged in a reckless pursuit.

Christopher Burchell, 32, was sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday to 11 months' imprisonment after pleading not guilty to charges of police pursuit and drive in manner dangerous and guilty to a charge of driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle.

Burchell has been refused bail in custody since the offence on January 1.

The court heard Burchell was driving south on Yamba Rd at 6.17pm when a passing police officer ran the licence plate to discover it was unregistered.

The officer turned on sirens and lights and followed the car along Yamba Rd.

The police officer, Senior Constable Ashley Higgins, gave evidence in court that Burchell was going what he estimated to be 130km/h in a 90km/h zone before turning left onto Palmers Channel North Bank Rd without indicating.

Senior Constable Higgins told the court he rounded the corner and continued to pursue Burchell for about 39 seconds.

He said Burchell was speeding along the narrow road so quickly he crossed to the right side of the road as he took a bend before he pulled over.

Footage from a body-worn camera tendered to the court depicted a tense conversation between an agitated Burchell and Senior Constable Higgins.

The officer approached Burchell who was defensive and denied seeing the fully-marked police car equipped with flashing lights and sirens until moments before he pulled over.

Senior Constable Higgins disagreed, he told Burchell he had seen him look in his rear vision mirror.

"You were driving like a lunatic and you didn't stop. You were looking in your rear view mirror … you gassed it," Senior Constable Higgins said in the camera footage.

Burchell also gave evidence, he told the court he planned to pull over and sit by the river to call his family.

Throughout cross-examination he maintained he did not see the police car and did not surpass the speed limit at any point.

He told the court he had borrowed the car from a friend 15 minutes before the incident and was unaware the registration had expired.

Burchell's solicitor Hugo Schleiger suggested Senior Constable Higgins was "exaggerating" his estimations of his client's speed.

Senior Constable Higgins disagreed.

The prosecution pointed to a line from the recorded conversation which the police prosecutor argued showed Burchell had some knowledge of Senior Constable Higgins on his tail.

When Senior Constable Higgins asked why he hadn't stopped earlier, Burchell replied, "Because I know you're looking for any excuse to get me into trouble."

The prosecutor suggested to Burchell he had seen the police car and made an attempt to flee which Burchell denied.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden convicted Burchell and said imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence for the offence.

She said Grafton Local Court was no stranger to crimes of this nature that posed a serious risk to the community's safety.

"I'm sure you wouldn't want your son to be a victim of a crime like this," she told Burchell.

She conceded the pursuit was short-lived but, "catastrophic things can happen in matter of seconds."

Burchell was sentenced to 11 months in custody with a seven-month non-parole period backdated to when he first entered custody nine months ago.

His licence was disqualified for 12 months.

