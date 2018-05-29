Menu
PALASZCZUK Government continue to invest in agriculture industry
Business

$3M boost for agriculture industry

Aidan Cureton
by
29th May 2018 7:07 AM

PALASZCZUK Government will continue to invest in agricultural jobs, investing a further $3 million to the industry over the next three years.

The investment will continue the Rural Jobs and Skills Alliance (RSJA) and extend the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network (QAWN).

Producers throughout the state said they're keen to see the continuation of the programs, saying they are practical and effective.

Agriculture minister Mark Furner said the programs were an election commitment in 2015 and received a warm welcome from the industry and key partners of the government such as Queensland Farmers' Federation, AgForce, CANEGROWERS, Growcom, Cotton Australia and TABMA (Timber and Building Materials Association) Australia.

The RJSA provides strategic advice to relevant policy makers and service providers in the formal and informal education sectors on future skills needs.　

The QAWN provides advice to agribusinesses on training, employment recruitment options and facilitates training and employment opportunities.

"The six industry-based officers situated in key regional locations have worked with industry to contact more than 4,000 farm business owners and supply chain employers to address their recruitment and skilling needs.

The officers have worked with around 5,000 potential new employees, which lead to "more than 1,000 positive employment and training outcomes."

"These programs are meeting the aims of industry and that's why it is hard to understand why they are not supported by the LNP," said Minister Furner.　

In the last election LNP refused to continue the commitment to the Alliance, offering no alternative said Minister Furner. 　

"It is Labor that will continue to talk-up the prospects of agriculture in Queensland, and not talk the sector down as the LNP always does," he said.

