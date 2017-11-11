Menu
$3m for Northern Rivers drug rehabs a 'huge win'

Alina Rylko
A SUITE of drug and alcohol rehab clinics will tackle addiction on the Tweed, after a $3m boost to North Coast Primary Health Network services announced on Wednesday.

The funding follows a 2016 survey which found alcohol misuse and illicit drug addiction were the most serious health issue facing NSW North Coast residents.

Nearly 60% of residents said services to deal with this issue were difficult to access.

$3m in funding from the Federal Government's National ICE Strategy will be distributed through the North Coast Primary Health Network to a range of services to address the problem.

Assistant Health Minister Dr David Gillespie said the network's work would result in a range of local services.

The Buttery's roving community rehabilitation program, visiting Lismore, Byron Bay and Tweed Heads, will have its six-week program funded.

The program is designed to help drug-users who cannot attend in-house rehab, such as sole parents, and is expected in Tweed early 2018.

A new Community and Family Support Services early intervention and counselling program for people with mental health issues will be delivered in the Tweed Local Government Area.

New funding will also be provided for existing Rekindling The Spirit and Lismore Aboriginal Health Service Jullums Drug and Alcohol Service projects as well as Namatjira Haven, Alstonville.

Namatjira programs offer help to Aboriginal men facing complex drug, alcohol and mental health issues.

A new DrugArm Australasia program for those over 16 will also be rolled out locally to support people within their social and family environments.

North Coast Primary Health Network mental health reform director Dr Megan Lawrence told the Tweed Daily News the funding was "a massive step to help residents".

Topics:  namatjira haven north coast primary health network northern rviers crime the buttery's rehabilitation program

Lismore Northern Star
