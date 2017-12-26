Pregnant monster shark caught in NSW

NORTHERN NSW rivers have become shark creches, as dozens of pregnant females head in to the waterways to give birth.

And while the Manning River has hosted bull sharks giving birth to their babies - litters of between one and 10 "pups" - for as long as anyone can remember during the summer, the size of one recent "catch and tag" has veteran fishermen shaking their heads.

Adam Maddalena was able to catch and release the 10 foot shark. Picture: Yep, I'm on Fishing

Just a two weeks ago, Adam Maddalena was out with his mate Glen Lambert catching and tagging sharks for the NSW Department of Primary Industries when he landed a monster from the Manning, up near Taree.

While it's not uncommon for bull sharks to swim up river as far as Wingham - some 40km from the coast - the size of the beast had the veteran fisherman agape.

He'd hooked a 3m pregnant bull, the biggest he's ever caught in the Manning River.

"We've got our baits out for anything that comes along but we only target the smaller ones so we can tag them and send them off," Mr Maddalena, 38, said.

The duo dropped their baits around 4.30pm. It was about an hour later that Mr Maddalena's line took off.

"We actually thought it was a little one because it was only little bursts of speed that it was taking off with so I took up tension and hooked it. I knew straight away it was a lot bigger than we expected," he said.

"We were actually speechless. We sort of just looked at each other and realised how big it was so there wasn't too much said, we just knew that we had to get in and get it done," he said.

The pregnant bull shark caught in northern NSW. Picture: Yep, I’m On Fishing

"That big one just happened to come in at the time we had our baits out. It was a bit of a shock actually.

"It took me about 45 minutes to get this shark in close enough so we could grab the tail and get a tail rope on it."

Working together, they managed to free the hook and tag the shark before releasing it back into the river.

"Even the head of it was a lot wider than standard so she was a pedigree, pretty much. She was a very healthy shark," he said.

"We made sure we kept her in deep water so there was no pressure on her. She was obviously in pup (ready to give birth)," Mr Maddalena said.

A NSW Department of Primary Industries spokeswoman said many bull sharks had been caught and tagged in the Manning River over the years and the presence of bull sharks in rivers was an annual event.

Mr Maddalena and Mr Lambert average about 30 catch, tag and releases per season.

"All rivers in northern NSW have females visiting to drop their pups at this time of year," the spokeswoman said.

"NSW DPI is currently tracking 42 bull sharks, 12 Tiger Sharks, and 247 White Sharks," she said.