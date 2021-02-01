3yo flown to hospital as helicopter busy on weekend

In one of many missions flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter over the weekend, a three-year-old boy was flown out from Grafton on Saturday.

At around 6pm Saturday, NSW Ambulance tasked the helicopter to carry out an urgent medical transfer from Grafton Hospital to the Gold Coast.

The three-year-old was reported to be suffering a serious medical condition that required specialist treatment.

He was stabilised by the critical care medical team, and was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It was one of four missions over the weekend in events that spanned the North Coast

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, the helicopter was called to Whites Beach, Broken Head south of Byron Bay following reports of a person who was reported in distress. The lady was reported to be caught in a rip in the surf, and with the aid of bystanders was pulled from the water.

She was injured while being washed over rocks during the rescue, and due to the location the helicopter critical care medical team was winch inserted to access the patient.

The 21-year-old patient was stabilised by both the helicopter team and NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple abrasions and shortness of breath before being winched back into the helicopter.

She was taken by helicopter to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.

At 10.15pm Saturday night, the helicopter was tasked to Coffs Harbour hospital to take a male aged in his 50s to John Hunter Hospital.

The man was suffering serious injuries sustained in a vehicle crash earlier in the evening south of Macksville.

He was stabilised and flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition from head and spinal injuries.

Finally, on Sunday afternoon, the helicopter was again called to Coffs Harbour hospital to take a 74-year-old woman suffering a medical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital. The woman was listed as being in stable condition.