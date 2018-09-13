Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warm and sunny weather on the way.
Warm and sunny weather on the way. Michael Nolan
Weather

4 degrees warmer than average: Spring has arrived

JASMINE BURKE
by
13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARM spring days are on the way with temperatures forecast to tip 30C on the Northern Rivers this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast 28C in Casino today, and 29C on Friday, until temperatures drop to mid 20s over the weekend. This is 3.2C above Casino's average maximum temperature.

Temperatures in Lismore will sit around 27C today, with sunny conditions.

Lismore's mean maximum temperature for September is 24.8C.

BoM forecaster Rebecca Farr said there was a high pressure system over the state bringing slightly warmer-than-average temperatures up to 4C above average.

"Today we've got a dry and gusty front moving through south-western areas," Ms Farr said.

"A high pressure ridge remaining over the Northern Rivers throughout the week is bringing light to moderate northerly winds.

"This stagnant weather system coupled with northerly winds bringing warmer air means a build in higher temperatures over the course of the week.

"Looking at temps in Lismore we are generally seeing temps in mid-high 20's until the weekend where we are expecting to see another front moving through the state bringing cooler temperatures."

She said the higher temperatures were already experienced in August.

"For Thursday we are forecasting 28-29C, but we saw temps like this is September last year so we aren't approaching any records.

"The whole week looks reasonably warm.

"As we head into Spring we expect temperatures to be gradually increasing."

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather spring 2018
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Executive takes a step back to give new faces a chance

    premium_icon Executive takes a step back to give new faces a chance

    Business Chamber executive confident new blood on executive will have a positive effect.

    The tooth hurts as poverty harms Clarence locals' health

    premium_icon The tooth hurts as poverty harms Clarence locals' health

    News Medical experts call for end to health poverty in our region

    Troy Cassar Daley's greatest milestone yet

    premium_icon Troy Cassar Daley's greatest milestone yet

    Entertainment Big announcement by Clarence's own country legend

    Local Partners