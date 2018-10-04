4 development applications before council right now

Proposed extension to sawmill

COFFS Harbour Hardwoods has submitted a development application which proposed an extension to their sawmill.

The proposal states the development will be an extension of the current saw milling facilities and consist of building to accommodate new saw milling equipment.

The DA states this will further employment opportunities for approximately ten new employees, with current working hours between 7am to 4pm to further produce various grades of timber products to value added in the current dry mill operations.

Proposed Aged Care facility

SIGNATURE Care submitted a development application before Clarence Valley Council for a 144 bed Aged Care Facility on land that currently forms part of the Grafton District Golf Course.

Their application, on public display at council, says Signature Care specialise in developing aged care facilities which meet all state and federal requirements and provide a high level of care and facilities ranging from ageing in place rooms for singles and couples to dedicated dementia facilities.

According to the development application, the aged care facility will contribute about $7,780,000 to the local economy per annum, excluding wages.

Proposed two-day mountain bike event

THE COFFS Coast/ Clarence Mountain Bike Club's (CCCMBC ) development application has proposed to develop a world-class two-day XCO mountain bike event using the existing trails at Glens Creek Road, Nymboida.

Their application, on public display at council, states the event will attract national and international mountain bike tourists, provide a headline tourism attraction for the Clarence and add to the national mountain biking calendar.

Proposed health facility

A DEVELOPMENT application by Planit Consulting Pty Ltd, proposed a new health services facility on Queen St, is on display at Clarence Valley Council.

The DA states patients in the Clarence Valley are often forced to travel to Lismore or Coffs Harbour to receive specialist services.

The application says the development would fill this critical need for local specialist services.

