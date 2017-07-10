4: One-eyed galloper one of the most remarkable horses to race

THE odds were stacked against him - vision-impaired, one of the heaviest horses on the field.

But Hosier's track record in the 1920s had already been proven.

And the one-eyed galloper wasn't going to let a little thing called "odds" stand in the way of victory.

It was 1924, and the Thomas Callinan-trained gelding was lining up for the chance at a third consecutive win in the Grafton Cup.

Known as one of the most remarkable horses ever to race on the North Coast, Hosier's successful association with the Grafton winter carnival began in 1922 with a second place in the CRCJ Handicap.

Carrying 7st 4lb, the son of Piastre finished one-and-a-half lengths behind the favourite Karnada.

The next day he won the Grafton Cup by almost twice that margin.

When he returned the next year, Hosier won by four lengths carrying 9st 7lb, and in doing so set a course record of 3mins, 13.8 secs.

Back to 1924.

This time the gelding carried a heavy weight of 10st 9lb.

He won the race by half a length in the good time of 2 mins 14.8secs.

According to jockey Bossy Langham, who rode against him, a "full-sighted Hosier" would have been a Caulfield Cup horse.

Hosier's speed record didn't last for long - it was beaten by Cyllene Laddie two years later, who won the Cup by seven lengths and stripped 2.2 seconds off his fastest time, making him one of the heaviest horses to ever win the Grafton Cup .

His enduring memory lives on at Grafton's Hosier stable.