40+ things to do during the Jacaranda Festival 2018
Friday October 26
JACARANDA FESTIVAL SOUVENIRS AND INFORMATION SHOP
WHEN: 10-3pm daily. Friday 26 of October til Sunday November 4.
WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld
DETAILS: Your one-stop shop for all Jacaranda Festival souvenirs, information, maps and programs.
GRAFTON STREET O
WHEN: 5 to 5.45/6.30pm close
WHERE: Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS: Armed with a map and clue sheet, you have 45 minutes to get as many points as you can. It's a great way to explore the streets of Grafton. All levels of age and abilities catered for. $2 per person. For more information e-mail graftonstreetO@gmail.com or contact Gavin on 0467 819 769.
Saturday October 27
DAILY EXAMINER JACARANDA SPOT IT COMPETITION
WHEN: Begins 27 October and ends November 1
WHERE: Grafton, Ulmarra, South Grafton CBD
DETAILS: Any shop with a "spot it" arrow has an item in the window display that does not belong. Can you spot it? There are great prizes up for grabs if you do. Entry forms available from the Daily Examiner office, Jacaranda Festival office, Jacaranda Festival website and the Jacaranda Souvenir shop.
SCHAEFFER HOUSE MUSEUM
WHEN: 10am to 4pm daily. Saturday October 27 until Novermber 4.
WHERE: 190 Fitzroy Street, Grafton.
DETAILS: At Schaeffer House Museum you will be surrounded by perfumed floral gardens, and immersed in the history of one of the most interesting homes in the Clarence River District. Adults $5 and Children $2. Visit the Clarence River Historical Society website or call 02 6642 5212 for more information.
BENDIGO BANK JACARANDA CHILDREN'S MORNING
WHEN: 9am to 1pm. Saturday 27 October.
WHERE: Market Square Grafton
DETAILS: Recycle that amazing Book Week costume and come dressed as your favourite character for a morning of children's entertainment, craft adn activities. See thw inners of the Bendigo Bnk Beautiful Baby Competition and see the 2018 Flower Girl, Page Boy, Party Prince and Princess crowned. Gold Coin donation.
PARADE OF YOUTH AND BANNER COMPETITION
WHEN: 9am to 1pm. Saturday 27 October.
WHERE: Market Square Grafton
DETAILS: A parade of youth from schools and community groups across the Clarence Valley proudly carrying banners they have designed in response to this years theme Jacaranda Avenue. Gold Coin donation. More information visit the Jacaranda Festival website or contact Pauline on 0419 986 554.
SECRETS OF PORTRAITURE- CLAY, PAPER AND PAINT
WHEN: 9.30am-3.30pm. Saturday 27 October until November 4.
WHERE: Various Locations.
DETAILS: Secrets of Portraiture in drawing or sculpting your family portrait. Bring photographs for a full day workshop which will leave you surprised. For more information visit Terry Bouton's website.
WESTLAWN JACARANDA QUEEN CROWNING
WHEN: 5.30pm Saturday October 27
WHERE: Market Square
DETAILS: An exciting evening that follows the tradition of the Jacaranda Festival. Dancers will farewell the 2017 reigning party and celebrate the crowning of the 2018 Jacaranda Queen and Junior Queen. Market Square will be full to the brim of vendors and amusements. Gold coin donation. Check out the Jacaranda Festival website for more information.
GRAFTON GEM CLUB
WHEN: 9am-5pm. Saturday 27 until November 4.
WHERE: Grafton Showground, Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS: There will be an in house treasure hunt for children for only 50cents. Club members will be demonstrating, displaying their own gem, mineral, crystal and rock collections. For more information e-mail clarencechick@gmail.com or Elaine 0435 583 021.
GRAFTON DRAGON BOAT REGATTA
WHEN: 1.30pm Saturday 27, 8am 28 of October
WHERE: Clarence River Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS: Experience the excitement of watching crews of 22 racing down the 200 metre course side by side. Or you're welcome to organise your own team. Spectators free. For more information visit the Grafton Dragon Boat Club website or call Judy on 0401 634 414.
ST ANDREW'S CHRISTIAN SCHOOL JACARANDA FAIR OPEN DAY
WHEN: 10am to 2pm. Saturday 27 October
WHERE: St Andrews Christian School, 84 Washpool Road, Clarenza
DETAILS: There will be heaps of market stalls, jumping castle, pony cycles, wipe-out, sumo suits, music, children's activities and more. A giant auction will commence at 12 noon. Entry is free. For more information e-mail Euleen euleenfuller@standrewscs.nsw.edu.au or call (02) 6643 4770.
REMEMBER WHEN COTTAGE MUSEUM
WHEN: 9am to 7pm Saturday October 17 until November 4.
WHERE: 28 Eatonsville Road, Waterview Heights
DETAILS: Cottage museum aims to preserve the rich history of the Clarence Valley. There will be retro and vintage homewares, fashions and light refreshments. Adults $8, Children $4-$6. For more information contact Michael on 0413 684 424.
GRAFTON HANDICRAFT MINIMART
WHEN: Mon to Fri 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30am to 4pm. Open Saturday October 27 until Saturday November 3
WHERE: 133 Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS: Displays and sales of locally made craft items. 46 years of trading and run solely by volunteers as a non-profit organisation. Entry free. For more information contact Cynthia (02) 6642 4234.
JACARANDA WOODWORK EXHIBITION AND COMPETITION
WHEN: 9am to 5pm Daily. Sunday until 1pm.
WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemans Club.
DETAILS: A display of more than 2000 items crafted entirely of wood. The exhibition includes a diverse range of handcrafted items many which are for sale. $2 entry. For more information contact Colin 0428 421 473.
Sunday October 28
RETROFEST
WHEN: 10am to 3pm. Sunday 28 October
WHERE: Market Square
DETAILS: Be transported back in time at Jacaranda Festival's RetroFest which celebrates all things 1960s including beautiful cars, glamorous Pin Ups, retro inspired market stalls and family fun. Gold coin donation. For more information Jacaranda Festival website.
GRAFTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 65TH ANNUAL JACARANDA CHURCH SERVICE
WHEN: 9.30 to 10.30am. Sunday 28 October
WHERE: 116 Oliver Street Grafton
DETAILS: Come along to the 65th Annual Jacaranda Church Service for a relaxed, family friendly service. There will be a guest speaker and the service will be followed by a morning tea. For more information visit the Grafton Presbyterian's Church website.
JACARANDA FESTIVAL ORGAN RECITAL
WHEN: 3-4pm Sunday 28 October
WHERE:Christ Church Cathedral
DETAILS: This event is one of the most traditional events in the Jacaranda Festival. The Cathedral Director of Music will present a varied selection of music for the pipe organ. For more information call Robert (02) 6642 2844.
AN AFTERNOON AT THE PROMS
WHEN: 2-4.30pm Sunday October 28.
WHERE: Saraton Theatre, 99 Prince Street Grafton
DETAILS: An 'Opera to Jazz' theme featuring Soprano Dominique Fegan, Mezzo Soprano Jessica Low, Baritone Jason Barry-Smith and local vocalist Lisa butcher with a full variety of entertainment. $45 adults, $40 concession and $20 child. For more information visit the Saraton's website.
COMBINED CHURCHES OF GRAFTON CHURCH SERVICE
WHEN: 6-7pm Sunday 28 October
WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton
DETAILS: All are welcome to the Grafton Minister Association's combined service for the Jacaranda festival. Offertory for SRE. For more information visit the Grafton Cathedral website or contact Rev. Adrian (02) 6644 9650.
Monday October 29
ROYAL PARTY MEET AND GREET
WHEN: 10am Daily. Monday 29 October to November 2
WHERE: See Park, Turf Street
DETAILS: The Jacaranda Queens party and their throne will be in Seek Park to meet and greet our visitors and locals. Gold Coin donation. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
JACARANDA AFTERNOON TEA
WHEN: 1pm Monday 29 October
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St Grafton
DETAILS: A massive afternoon tea with the Jacaranda Queen's Party. There will be tombolas, lucky door prizes and a raffle. Tickets available at Harvey's Jewellers 54-56 Prince St, Grafton. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
Tuesday October 30
GRAFTON ART CLUBS' 50TH JACARANDA ART EXHIBITION
WHEN: 9am-5pm Tuesday 30th October to Saturday 3rd November
WHERE: "The Barn" Grafton Showground, 208 Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS: The clubs 50th exhibition is a true celebration shwocasing local artists. Highlights include the Bendigo bank and Den Art Prize and Bendigo Bank Student Art Award. Presentation of awards Tuesday 30th November 6-8pm. For more information visit the Grafton art club website or Maggie on 0405 588 055.
GRAFTON INNERWHEEL ANNUAL JACARANDA LUNCHEON
WHEN: 11am to 3pm Tuesday October 30
WHERE: Grafton Golf Club, Bent Street, South Grafton
DETAILS: There will be a visit from the Jacaranda Party, Fashion Parade and numerous raffles. Meet new people and enjoy the company of other ladies and friends. Table bookings and tickets from Grafton Fast Photos. For more information visit Rose on (02) 6642 5577.
Wednesday October 31
JACARANDA EMBROIDERY GROUP INC- BIENNIAL EXHIBITION
WHEN: 9.30am Wednesday October 31
WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemans Club
DETAILS: An exhibition of hand embroided items made by the members of the Jacaranda Embroidery Group will be displayed. All proceeds will be donated to local charities. For more information contact Val on 02 6642 3010.
THE SALVATION ARMY JACARANDA RALLY
WHEN: 9.30am- 11.30am Wednesday October 31
WHERE: The Salvation Army, 91 Oliver Street, Grafton
DETAILS: An annual fundraiser for development projects overseas that support the health and well-being of women and children. The morning will include special guests speakers as well as musical items and morning tea.
SHADES OF PURPLE
WHEN: 4.30-8pm
WHERE: Market Square
DETAILS: Free live entertainment from young local artists with market stalls and rides. The event is brought to you by Clarence Youth Action in partnership with the Jacaranda Festival. For more information visit the CYA's Facebook page.
Wednesday October 31
GRAFTON U3A MEN'S SHED OPEN DAY
WHEN: 9am to 2pm Wednesday October 31
WHERE: Old Brewery Complex, Gate 1, 170 North Street, Grafton
DETAILS: Experience the men working in the shed and see the items made by the volunteers. $2 sausage sizzle available on the day. For more information contact Bruce on 0409 225 536.
CATHEDRAL FESTIVAL OF FLOWERS
WHEN: 9am to 4pm Wednesday October 31
WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral
DETAILS: The theme for this years Cathedral Festival of the Flowers is "The River" which shows the sheer talent of the flower arrangers of the Clarence. $5 per person. Contact Leone on 02 6644 9211 for more information.
LOVE LETTERS BY A. R. GURNEY
WHEN: 7.30-9.30pm Wednesday October 31
WHERE: Criterion Theatre Grafton, 149 Oliver Street, Grafton
DETAILS: Love letters is an intimate theatre showcase which follows the relationship of Melissa and Andy through letters form their firs meeting as children through to their twilight years. $15 per person. For more information contact Mariea 0448 585 486.
Thursday November 1
2GF AND THE INDEPENDENT FREE BREAKFAST
WHEN: 6am Thursday November 1
WHERE: Market Square
DETAILS: 2GF and The Independent providing their annual free breakfast in market square. Enjoy breakfast in market Square before strolling down Prince Street for the market stalls. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
LOVING LIFE FM JACARANDA THURSDAY STAGE
WHEN: 9.30am to 1pm November 1- Jacaranda Thursday
WHERE: Market Square
DETAILS: Community radio station Loving Life FM brings some of the Clarence Valley's local talent together for good vibrations and fun. At 10am there will be children's entertainment and the Jacaranda Busking competition. Check out the Jacaranda Festival website for the full line-up.
DAILY EXAMINER JACARANDA BUSINESS COMPETITIONS
WHEN: 1-4pm November 1- Jacaranda Thursday
WHERE: Market Square
DETAILS: Prince Street and Market Square will be filled to the brim with vendors and amusements. With stages place along Prince Street and surrounds where there will be a showdown of talents in Market Square. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
JACA EVOLUTION PRE-PARTY
WHEN: 2-6pm November 1- Jacaranda Thursday
WHERE: Crown Hotel, 1 Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS: The official pre-party for the Jacaranda edition of Evolution featuring Grafton's best DJ's. For more information visit Jempire Events.
Friday November 2
TELSTRA RIVERLIGHT FESTIVAL
WHEN: 5.30-9pm November 1
WHERE:Memorial Park
DETAILS: A showcase of Clarence Valley talent and a breathtaking performance by the Round About Theatre. The evening finished with a powerful fireworks display. Bring a chair or a picnic rug. Gold Coin donation. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
Saturday November 3
GRAFTON VINTAGE MOTOR VEHICLE CLUB
WHEN: 8am to 1pm Saturday November 3
WHERE: Duke Street, Grafton
DETAILS: A varied static display of perfectly restored vintage and classic cars. For more information e-mail dougclarkmotors@bigpond.com or call Doug on 0427 665 200.
NEWCASTLE PERMANENT FLOAT PARADE
WHEN: 5pm Saturday November 3
WHERE: Prince Street, Grafton
DETAILS: Gaze upon the transformation of Grafton CBD's float procession full with colour and sounds. Around 60 local clubs, organisations and businesses parade decorated an assortment of vehicles for the procession. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
RIVER FEAST FESTIVAL
WHEN: 8pm to 1.30am Saturday November 3
WHERE: Memorial Park
DETAILS: Following the float procession is the River Feast, a great family night of food and local entertainment. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
JACA EVOLUTION FEAT. RAVE RADIO AND SPECIAL GUESTS
WHEN: 8pm-1.30am Saturday November 3
WHERE: Crown Hotel, 1 Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS: The official Jacaranda festival edition of Evolution. Featuring a line up of Dj's and one of the biggest laser shows on the North Coast. For more information visit Jempire Events.
JACARANDA ART CRAWL
WHEN: 9am-5pm October 3
WHERE: Yamba Museum, River Street, Yamba
DETAILS: From Yamba to Grafton return tour the galleries and exhibitions including the prestigious Jada and Jacaranda Art exhibition. For more information visit the Clarence Valley Culture Facebook page or contact Sarah on 0408 775 461.
NSW TAFE GRAFTON JACARANDA MARKETS
WHEN: 9am-5pm. Saturday October 3
WHERE: Grafton Showgrounds, Prince Street, Grafton
DETAILS: These chock-a-block markets have been running for more than 30 years which are packed with variety, character and flair. For more information Matthew Whitby (02) 6641 1667.
Sunday November 4
JACARANDA RIVER FUN RUN
WHEN: 7, 8 and 9am starts, Saturday October 4
WHERE: Memorial Park
DETAILS: The 5km and 10km distances enjoy a run across the Grafton Bridge into South Grafton and back. the 2.4km entrants stay on the Jacaranda carpeted streets of Grafton. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
STREETON TRIO
WHEN: 3-5pm Sunday November 4
WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium, 8 Villiers Street, Grafton
DETAILS: The Streeton Trio is an Australian classical piano trio comprising violinist Emma Jardine, pianist Benjamin Kopp and cellist Umberto Clerici. Adults $20, Concession $15 and Kids $5. For more information visit the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, website.