Police attended an illegal doof party near Byron Bay early this morning. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

400 gather at illegal doof, trample bird nesting site

Liana Boss
29th Nov 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM
POLICE say about 400 people were present at an illegal doof party where sensitive habitat was damaged near Byron Bay overnight.

Tweed Byron Police District officers said in a statement they attended the bird sanctuary at Belongil Creek - on National Parks and Wildlife Service land - just after midnight this morning after they were alerted to a large party in the area.

"Initially there were about 400 people present, however upon becoming aware of a police presence large numbers left the party through the bush or back onto the beach," police said.

"A number of people were spoken to as well as a generator and music equipment seized.

"Further inquiries are being conducted with NPWS for further action against the identified attendees."

Police said the sensitive bird nesting site was disturbed and vegetation was trampled as a result of the party.

"Whilst closing the party police had cause to speak with a 26 year old female from overseas," they said.

"Whilst speaking with her police observed a plastic bag in her jacket pocket.

"Police retrieved the plastic bag and it allegedly contained a number of green and red tablets which police will allege are MDMA."

The woman was taken to

The female was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

She is due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on December 14.

Lismore Northern Star

