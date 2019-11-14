4000 photos is all in a days work for award winners

DEX Contributing Photographer of the year Shirleyanne Blanchard accepts her and her husband Chris' award.

THE power of a great photo or well written story is indisputable and so is the importance of DEX contributors.

This year Gary Nichols, Shirleyanne Blanchard and Chris Blanchard have picked up Clarence Valley Sports awards for their work for The Daily Examiner and sport in the region.

Picking up the DEX Contributing Photographer of Year, husband and wife duo Shirleyanne and Chris Blanchard were recognised for their tireless effort each week photographing and promoting hockey.

Shirleyanne said it was nice to be able to nominate and win as a couple after they "met through their love of photography and hockey, and ended up with a marriage”.

Both had won previous awards separately for their contributions.

"Winning with your partner is a bit more special than winning by yourself,” she said.

"We are passionate about hockey and promoting the game.”

Ms Blanchard said they were both surprised and humbled by the win and for their work which involved shooting and processing anywhere from 2000 to 4000 photographs on any given Saturday.

But it was the appreciation of the many parents and kids that Ms Blanchard credited as motivating them to get that great shot each week.

For his work writing on Rugby Union and cricket, Gary Nichols has picked up the top gong for the DEX Contributor of the year.

Covering his beloved Grafton Redmen, the ex-Daily Examiner journalist said his work with the club was quite different to his time at the paper where "you have to pump out four or five stories a day”.

"I do love writing and photography as well and it is a bit of a passion. It is not stressful, I have time to work on it and time to interview guys face to face, which I like,” he said.

"And not just about the club itself but getting into the heads of some of the players and what they are all about.”

Mr Nichols said he was happy to be part of the awards and said he was not alone, with many other contributors doing "a fantastic job”.