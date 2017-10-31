$40,000 for busy roadside stop

MOTORISTS travelling between Grafton and Casino will soon have more of an incentive to "stop, revive, survive" on the Summerland Way.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said essential work was being carried out from today at Braemar Park Rest Area to improve access for all road users.

"I'm pleased to announce the NSW Government has provided $40,000 to improve the entrance to Braemar Park Rest Area," he said.

"The aim of this work is to encourage more people to stop and take more regular rest breaks to alleviate fatigue, which is one of the main killers on the road."

Work will be carried out on weekdays from October 30 between 7am and 4pm and take about three weeks, weather permitting.

"For the safety of workers and road users Braemar Park Rest Area will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, November 13 and 14, during work hours," Mr Gulaptis said.

"During this time drivers are encouraged to use the rest area available 20 minutes to the north at Casino and 20 minutes south at Whiporie."