Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Ireland, Joann Hennessy, Grant Pawsey and Scott MacGregor with Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
Graham Ireland, Joann Hennessy, Grant Pawsey and Scott MacGregor with Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
News

$40,000 helps to transform popular golf club

8th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLFERS at the Woodburn-Evans Head Golf Club will enjoy much better playing conditions after a $40,000 investment in the course's irrigation.

The club installed new irrigation for three of its fairways, but then ran out of money to complete the work.

Thankfully, Page MP Kevin Hogan came to the rescue.

"They asked me if I could assist them with a grant to allow the next stage of installing irrigation on three more fairways to continue," he said.

"It was great to stand at the club today and see all of its fairways under irrigation.

"Not only will players have a better game of golf, but it will also encourage others to take up the game."

The club's vice-president, Grant Pawsey, said the $40,000 government grant had helped to transform the club.

"Not only will golfers benefit from the better playing conditions, but our use of water is now much more efficient," he said.

golf golf club kevin hogan
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    YAMBA OCEAN POOL: 'Smell was putrid'

    premium_icon YAMBA OCEAN POOL: 'Smell was putrid'

    News "It was disgusting. So bad I couldn't swim in it,” said holiday home owner Belinda Burke

    Charges dismissed against man who broke bouncer's jaw

    premium_icon Charges dismissed against man who broke bouncer's jaw

    Crime Punches were thrown outside Mary G's in Lismore

    • 8th Nov 2018 12:01 PM
    Pound St still open for business

    Pound St still open for business

    Council News Mayor encourages support for stores impacted by bridge construction

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, car collide, closing highway

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, car collide, closing highway

    News Westpac Helicopter en route to location

    Local Partners