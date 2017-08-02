$400k grant to fill a Valley mental health 'vacuum'

The Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, Gurehlgam manager of healing services Janelle Brown, chairperson Julie Perkins and manager Kenn Paine, with staff in the healing garden at the corporation headquarters in Grafton.

ANOTHER "vaccuum” in mental health services in the Clarence Valley has been filled with the provision of $400,000 to provide youth case management services to vulnerable indigenous people.

The Member for Page Kevin Hogan has announced the funding for Aboriginal group Gurehlgam Corporation over the next two years.

Mr Hogan said since he became the local member in 2013 he had found many "vacuums” in the provision of services, such as mental health, in his electorate.

"We're getting headspace, we've got the Buttery bringing early intervention services here and now we're filling the vacuum in the Aboriginal youth space,” he said.

"It is important that the types of services are provided for all of our community, particularly the most disadvantaged.

"There are far too many examples where people have not had access to these services across the Clarence.”

Gurehlgam chairperson Julie Perkins Gurehlgam's Indigenous Youth and Families program had been key part of the provision of mental health services to young Aboriginal people in the Clarence Valley.

"Gurehlgam is doing great work here,” she said. "We're trying to create a hub for Aboriginal services and being able to provide these services.”

The latest grant comes from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet's Indigenous Advancement Strategy.

Mr Hogan said the grant to Gurehlgam is one onf 43 recently funded under the IAS.

The services fund provide intensive support to indigenous people affect by drugs, alcohol, domestic violence, mental health and well being and youth offending.