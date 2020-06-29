41,808 Daily Examiner’s later, John still wants more

John McNamara reads an issue of The Daily Examiner. The Port of Yamba Historical Society researcher is on a mission to catalogue every reference to Yamba in Daily Examiner since 1959.

On A mission to read every edition of The Daily Examiner since it was first printed in 1859, John McNamara could be considered the ultimate DEX superfan.

But it’s a dedication to preserving local history which drives him.

For more than 16 years Mr McNamara has meticulously combed through every Daily Examiner, photographing and cataloguing each reference to Yamba and Palmers Island for the Port of Yamba Historical Society.

Currently up to 1993, each entry goes into the society’s ‘one stop shop’ which enables any member of the public to search for information about the area without spending hours, as Mr McNamara has, going through endless stacks of papers.

All it takes to find local historical information is by searching a keyword within some 33,000 entries – all entered by Mr McNamara.

“It all started because a lot of the information we had was anecdotal and it was before the age of computers,” he said.

“It is pretty well a complete history of Yamba since day one.”

Mr McNamara has used a wide variety of methods to gather the information, starting out with microfilm, which he says was frustrating to use – even having to turn some machines on their sides to read content.

But he credits the archiving website Trove as being particularly helpful, despite having only used it for about a decade of the 161-year-old newspaper’s history.

“I speed read – originally when we had them on micro films and had no easy way of recording it, I would have to write a synopsis of each article as it came up on the screen,” he said.

“When Trove came along that made things a lot easier.

“It meant we could get the articles straight off the computer and either save them or know where to access them.”

Now he preferred to read the physical papers held at Schaeffer House in Grafton and he can be found there once a week, carefully reading and photographing each Lower Clarence story.

When in full swing, the historian can get through about three months per day, amounting to 700 photos which are taken back to Yamba to be catalogued.

“I find it extremely interesting, it is just like a big giant jigsaw puzzle.

“As you work through things you might find something that explains something from ten years before.

“Then you can go back and fix something that may have been wrong.”

His exploits were already paying dividends, with the PYHS revising their publication Yamba Yesterday to reflect new information and correct records uncovered through the project.

Asked whether the end of print meant he had an ‘end point’ of sorts, Mr McNamara was unsure what the future would hold for the project.

“I assume we will still continue on to keep up with it otherwise it is all going to be lost. I’d say someone will have to get the online edition and go through it each week.”

But like so many others, he was sad to see the print version go.