THIRST FOR FIRST: Olivia Pickering will ride five-year-old Hidden Storm today for trainer Shane Everson, looking to give the gelding his first chance to get into the winner's circle.
$43,000 in prize money, but no win for Everson gelding

8th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
RACING: If the amount of prize money won could decide the result of a maiden race, Shane Everson's five-year-old gelding Hidden Storm would be an unbackable favourite.

Racing today at Grafton in the first race on the program, the CG&E Maiden Hcp, Hidden Storm has amassed more than $43,000 for Everson and the owners, Yamba's Purcell family.

Everson said the horse is running out of chances to break its maiden status after 33 starts.

"I doubt if there's many horses going around that have as much prize money as him, without a win,” he said.

"I would love to give Brian (Purcell) a win with him, but after all this time, you're never confident it will be this time.”

Everson said Hidden Storm has not been a total waste of time for punters, with 13 placings.

"As long as you don't have him straight out, you're a good chance of making some money with him,” he said.

"Actually he's a bit of a frontrunner that always seems to find something a bit better than him on the day.

"There's been quite a few times when he's leading close to the line and something jumps out of the ground to beat him, or he stops on the line.

"He can be quite a graceful horse in that regard. He's always ready to let another horse get past him.”

Everson said he has persevered with Hidden Storm because he has potential to be a winner.

"He can be quite a difficult horse to train,” he said. "But in his own way he always runs a good race.

"If he gets a little bit of luck, it could happen for him.”

