Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Times photographer Leeroy Todd was so excited last year to see a koala in the wild for the first time. He snapped this picture while on a walk in Amamoor's Cedar Grove.
Gympie Times photographer Leeroy Todd was so excited last year to see a koala in the wild for the first time. He snapped this picture while on a walk in Amamoor's Cedar Grove. Leeroy Todd
Environment

43,000 reasons why koalas could be safer in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
12th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KOALAS braving a busy Gympie region road during breeding season have been helped by the addition of two government-funded flashing signs warning motorists to stay alert.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads elected to address local concerns about koala activity in close proximity to Tin Can Bay Rd by erecting the signs "earlier this year".

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU HIT A KOALA?

A TMR spokesperson said the signs were installed after the department "was approached by a local group concerned about koala movements between Tinana Creek and Tinana Rd".

"Our staff met with (the) group on site to better understand their concerns (and) arranged for improved koala warning signs to be installed on both approaches," the spokesperson said.

'OUR WILDLIFE IS IN TROUBLE' - GYMPIE RESCUER SPEAKS OUT

"The manufacturing and installation of the two flashing koala signs on Tin Can Bay Rd was about $43,000. The lights operate during koala breeding season, between August and November, when they often cross the road."

department of transport gympie news gympie region gympie roads gympie wildlife koala conservation koalas koalas crossing koalas in gympie tin can bay road
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    RICH FUTURE: Old mine a copper goldmine

    premium_icon RICH FUTURE: Old mine a copper goldmine

    Business EXLPORATIONS of a disused mine site from the early 1900s has unearthed high quantities of high-grade metals.

    Clarence MP claims rival shot for a spot on Nats' team

    premium_icon Clarence MP claims rival shot for a spot on Nats' team

    Politics Gulaptis alleges Shooters and Fishers not Cansdell's first choice

    TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

    premium_icon TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

    Opinion 50 years on and parking in Grafton's CBD remains an unsolved mystery

    These days it's a family-friendly vibe at Walkers

    These days it's a family-friendly vibe at Walkers

    Business New owner rings changes at one of South Grafton's iconic hotels

    Local Partners