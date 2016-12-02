450 years of services for Whiddon Grafton employees

Chris Mamarelis, our CEO, with Patricia Shipman who has given 30 years of service to Whiddon.

WHIDDON Grafton crossed a milestone as long-serving employees are recognised for their commitment and contributions to aged and community care services in the area.

Overall, 46 employees amassed 450 years of service to residents and clients at Whiddon's branch in Grafton, enriching the lives of many in the community.

Long serving employees were honoured at a morning tea which recognised service milestones from 5 to 35 years.

Whiddon CEO, Mr Chris Mamarelis was delighted to pay tribute to these hard-working employees after many years of dedication serving the organisation and community.

"Extraordinarily, around half of our Grafton team have reached service milestones. This reflects the passion and commitment they have for our residents and the community.” Mr Mamarelis said.

"We are truly grateful for their outstanding contributions. They have helped make Whiddon the wonderful organisation that it is today, and I congratulate them on all they have achieved.”

Whiddon Grafton director care services, Mrs Sandra Osborne, who celebrated almost three decades of service, said she was extremely proud to mark the milestones.

"At Whiddon we strongly support each other to deliver the best care possible to our residents and clients, and enjoy being one big family,” Mrs Osborne said.

"I sincerely appreciate the efforts of our long-serving staff, and the love and compassion they bring to their roles. Whiddon staff are known for going above and beyond and this is reflected in our achievements, and the care we proudly provide.”