$45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

ARTS Northern Rivers announced their success in securing $45,000 from the Department for Communications and the Arts' Indigenous Languages and Arts Program for their indigenous arts project Art on Bundjalung Country.

The project includes workshops run by well-known local artists who act as mentors and workshop facilitators responsible for the design and delivery of each workshops series.

The Art on Bundjalung Country workshops will be delivered in multiple locations across Bundjalung Country in Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Tweed Shire and Richmond Valley.

The outcome of Art on Bundjalung Country will be a new large-scale indigenous art market held in Lismore in 2019.

Arts Northern Rivers' executive director Peter Wood said the heart of the project is "a desire to address particular issues facing Indigenous artists in our region".

"These issues include access to peer delivered skills and professional development initiatives as well as opportunities to have work exhibited," Mr Wood said.

"The grant from the Indigenous Languages and Arts program will allow us to address both of these gaps and provide employment and skills development opportunities for Aboriginal artists across the region with a market opportunity to maximise sales and income generation."

Mr Wood said a feature of the project is bringing Aboriginal people together to connect socially, foster participation and cultural exchange and build the capacity, health and wellbeing of emerging Aboriginal artists through various art forms.

The project, delivered with funding partner North Coast Primary Health Network and cultural partner Lismore Regional Gallery, is being managed by Arts Northern Rivers Indigenous Project Officers Sarah Bolt and Mark Cora, who are building on activity delivered in 2017, creating professional and skills development opportunities for Aboriginal artists from the Bundjalung region of NSW.

Member for Page, Kevin Hogan MP congratulated Arts Northern Rivers on their success and said it was "pleasing" to see organisations like Arts Northern Rivers developing projects that support local indigenous artists.

"The project has a clear focus on raising the profile and skills of Aboriginal artists as well as providing important sales opportunities that will contribute to creating sustainable careers," he said.

"Along with the Federal Government's support, Lismore Regional Gallery and the North Coast Primary Health Network represent important financial and cultural partners that will ensure this project succeeds in its important aims."