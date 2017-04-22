457 visa cut shifts focus to skill shortage

THE Federal Government's decision to scrap the 457 visa for foreign skilled labour is expected to shine a light on the need for skilled workers in regional hubs like the Clarence Valley.

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said the changes could attract more government incentives for people to upskill. should help in highlighting the importance of addressing skilled labour shortages in regional areas.

"Businesses in regional areas like the Northern Rivers have been increasingly frustrated by a lack of skilled labour and programs like the 457 visa have provided valuable assistance to fill pressing skill shortages," she said.

"Addressing skills shortages and providing more employment opportunities for Australians is a pressing issue requiring greater attention from all levels of government.

"More effort is required to address skill shortages and promote employment participation, particularly for young Australians in regional areas."

Federal Member for Page MP Kevin Hogan said horticulture and agriculture industries weren't affected as their workforce was primarily made up of backpackers and casual workers, not 457 visas.

"Australian workers must have priority for jobs in this country," Mr Hogan said.

"Foreign workers add value to our nation and our local community, but that can't come at the expense of Australian workers.

"The new temporary skill shortage visa is good news for our community as it will better target genuine skills shortages in regions such as ours."

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson confirmed the said changes to the 457 visa had no expected implications for the Pacific Complete workforce.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade is supporting local employment opportunities wherever possible," the spokesperson said.

"The project is working with North Coast TAFE and other employment providers to train and develop people for future employment and is contributing to the long term upskilling of the local workforce. Pacific Hwy upgrade projects under way between Port Macquarie and Glenugie will progressively open to traffic by the end of the year meaning local workers currently employed on those projects could bring their skills to the remaining sections of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade depending on resource needs."