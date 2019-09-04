$4.6m makes sure Grafton dogs have their day

GREYHOUNDS: Three years after former NSW Premier Mike Baird made his ill-fated move to ban greyhound racing, the sport in Grafton has experienced its biggest moment.

Yesterday one of the MPs who crossed the floor to oppose his government's 2016 ban, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, announced a $4.6miillion grant to refurbish the Grafton Greyhound Track.

Mr Gulaptis acknowledged the industry was at a low ebb in the dark days of the ban and this had made him work harder to secure the grant.

But even he was surprised at the $4.6million figure the government committed.

"What a difference three years makes," Mr Gulaptis said.

"It was dead, buried and cremated.

"Three years later we have $4.6million to do some work on the track.

"Initially, I was blown away by the amount. I thought we might get $1.2million.

"John (Corrigan) was thinking it might be $3.3million and somehow we squeezed out another $1.3million for track upgrades, for lighting upgrades and barriers.

"This is about making the track safe. It's about animal welfare and it's about sustaining the industry into the future. It's a stamp of confidence for greyhound racing in the Clarence Valley into the future."

Grafton Greyhound Club president John Corrigan said the club had delayed accepting the grant so it could recognise the work of Mr Gulaptis in keeping the sport alive in NSW.

"The minister wanted to make the announcement in July, but Chris was overseas on holiday," Mr Corrigan said.

"We wanted Chris here to announce this grant because he was one man who stood up for us and made sure our sport survived."

He said the track improvements were about animal welfare and providing an improved racing spectacle.

"It will be a boost to the Grafton economy, too," he said.

Mr Gulaptis said the number of people who turned out to hear the good news of the funding was testimony to the importance of the sport.

"I was blown away by the number of cars I saw parked out here today. I thought there must have been a greyhound meeting on," he said.

"It's an indication of the support for greyhound racing in Grafton and the Clarence Valley. It's an integral part of our community.

"It's a sport for the average punter, not the sport of kings, even though I know we've got the kings here from the turf club and it's great to see you guys here supporting greyhound racing in the Clarence Valley."

Trainer Reg Gardoll described the funding as a marvelous thing for the region.

"It's unbelievable what the goverment's done here," he said. "We're so pleased. We just can't wait for the track to open up."